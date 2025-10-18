Blue Protocol: Best Beat Performer build

Beat Performer is the healing class of Blue Protocol that can also deal a good amount of damage. It uses a close-range guitar for all attacks, allowing you to assist tanks and DPS. However, the gameplay may not be suitable for everyone, as it leaves you at risk of taking direct hits from bosses and other powerful enemies. It’s also the reason why the class suffers during the early game.
This guide will teach you all about gameplay mechanics for Beat Performer and help you set up the best build that can provide strong partywide heals, while also supporting the team with extra damage.
Beat Performer gameplay mechanics in Blue Protocol
The Beat Performer uses a guitar to start a battlefield jam and uses multiple tunes to provide healing and buffs to allies. The abilities, consume Performance Energy or the Performance Passion, both of which replenish over time automatically.
- Performance Energy: This is the tune bar that fills up at the rate of one every second.
- Performance Passion: These are the musical notes below the bar that fill up at the rate of one every five seconds, up to six.
As you progress through the Talent tree, you’ll unlock nodes that help you accumulate these resources faster, allowing you to use your skills more frequently.
Best Talent setup for Beat Performer in Blue Protocol Star Resonance
As mentioned, the Beat Performer can struggle during early levels. That’s why it’s important to focus on improving your abilities. The easiest way to do that is by leveling them up and upgrading your Talent tree, which provides various buffs.
While you need to unlock all the talent nodes within the first tree, here are the ones that you should prioritize for a better overall experience during the early game:
- Arcane Ascension: Special Attack costs one less Performance Passion.
- Exaltation: This node improves your energy regen by 10%.
- Melody Chord: Increases healing effectiveness by 10% and grants 1% Performance Passion for every 1% Haste.
- Variation: This node increases your max HP by 20%, and comes in handy for more survivability.
- Melody Heat Core: Heal allies under 50% HP with 100% effectiveness.
Here's the skill setup for the Beat Performer early build to improve Ability Score:
Default skills
- String Strike
- Amplified Beat
- Rock the Stage
Expertise skills
- Harmonic Anthem
- Rapshody of Flame
- Fivefold Cresendo
- Healing Melody
Also Read: Blue Protocol Star Resonance class tier list: All specs ranked
Best gear and stats for Beat Performer in Blue Protocol Star Resonance
As a healer class, the idea stat you’re looking for is Intellect, meaning you’ll need better gear with the same Basic Attribute. The stat improves the overall attack and resistance.
Moving on to the Advanced Attributes, the ones that benefit a Beat Performer most are Haste and Luck. Many of the abilities you use are for healing, and with a Lucky Hit, they’ll activate twice, proving much better survivability.
Best Battle Imagines for Beat Performer in Blue Protocol Star Resonance
Here are the best Battle Imagines you can equip on your Beat Performer:
Inferno Goblin Mage
Intellect is the most important stat for Beat Performer, and the best way to increase that in a budget is using Inferno Goblin Mage Imagine, which grants a temporary 20% boost while using an active skill and a permanent 10% increase from its passive effect.
Boarrier Tyrant
Activating the Imagine grants you a 32% increase for Special Attack, which synergizes well with the passive that improves your damage and healing of all special abilities.
