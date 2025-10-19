Blue Protocol Star Resonance: How to delete a character

As a beginner, it’s common to waste valuable resources early in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, which may have you grind for hours. It could be anything from building too many classes, or spending all Rose Orbs on cosmetics. Luckily, you can always delete a character and start over. However, before you do so, remember that the game provides three character slots.

If you have a slot free, use it for a new character. That said, this guide will show you how to delete a character in Blue Protocol Star Resonance permanently.

How to delete a character in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

The option to delete a character is in the lower left corner (Image via A Plus)

The option to delete a character is available just past the login screen at the character selection. It’s a small button shaped like a garbage bin at the bottom left of the screen. However, it’s not easy to spot, especially when the entire interactive section is on the right side.

Another common reason to miss the delete is that it blends well with the background theme. The button is entirely white, which is why the light and dark gradient theme makes it impossible to spot. If you hover over it, the button will light up, giving you a better look at it.

Follow these steps to delete your character:

Log in to the game and enter the character selection page. Find and press the Delete button in the lower left corner. A prompt will ask you to confirm the action by typing ‘Confirm Deletion’. Press ‘Confirm’ to start your character deletion process.

The timer starts after you confirm the deletion (Image via A Plus)

Once you confirm that you don’t need the character, the game will start a seven-day countdown after which you’ll lose the character permanently. During this time period, you can change your decision and stop the process.

Why does the game take a week to delete your character? There are several reasons behind this, but the most common one is to prevent a hacker from deleting someone else’s characters.

Another reason is that players often realize late that they made a mistake or forget that they have a bunch of useful gear in the inventory. Regardless, if you’re planning to delete a character in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, you will need to wait out the entire seven days.

