Blue Protocol Star Resonance: How to gear up in the early-game?

Early game in Blue Protocol Star Resonance can be confusing, especially when it comes to gear. Not only do they provide stats, but they also help improve the Ability Score, allowing you to take part in gated content like dungeons. Each class gets default Level 10 equipment as a starter, but to progress towards endgame, you’ll need higher-quality gear.

Luckily, there’s no restriction on the gear level you can equip in Blue Protocol, allowing you to build a strong character early on. Here’s everything you need to know about gearing in the early game and what you need to do to keep improving your Ability Score.

Best early-game gearing strategy for Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Getting gear with favorable stats is a plus (Image via A Plus)

The best early game method to make your character strong in Blue Protocol is to run easy dungeons and purchase the gear. And if you want to improve your character as quickly as possible, save Alloy Shards and directly purchase level 40 Epic gear from the Artisan Guild.

Dungeons are worth farming only in hard mode, where they have a chance to drop Legendary gear. However, to reach the required Ability Score, you’ll need Epic gear. Here are all the ways to improve the score:

Purchasing and equipping higher-level gear

Reforging/refining gear

Upgrading skills

1) Purchasing higher-level gear

The vendor will sell Level 40 gear (Image via A Plus)

Purchasing gear may sound odd, but trust me, I spent a lot of time roaming around aimlessly before stumbling into the gear vendor. It’s a shortcut if you’re looking to start running dungeons ASAP. However, you will need to complete Act 1 of the main campaign in Blue Protocol to gain access to the vendor.

Every item in the shop will be level 40, which will instantly allow you to run the Easy mode Goblin Lair, but you’ll need to save up all the Alloy shards you can get. Each item costs 20 shards, except the weapon, which costs 40.

Here’s what you need to purchase first:

Weapon

Feltcap

Body Armor

Boots

Rings

Gauntlets and Earrings are common drops in the dungeon, and the gear mentioned above should be enough to complete the requirements to team up with others.

2) Reforging/refining gear

Reforging and refining will improve the armor, but don't overdo it (Image via A Plus)

The next step is to level up your gear by reforging and refining. The vendor to the left of the armor shop will let you do that. It is important to note that you should only enhance equipment that is level 40 and has favorable stats for your class (look for a thumbs-up on the stat).

Reforging two or three times should be enough to unlock the hard-mode dungeon of the Goblin Lair, which can drop a Legendary Weapon, Gauntlets, and Earrings. Additionally, you also get a first-time guaranteed legendary box that lets you choose from Gauntlets or Earrings.

Make sure you don’t upgrade Gauntlets and Earrings much, as you’ll get a Legendary variant soon enough. That said, if you still can’t access the hard mode, the next section will make sure you do.

3) Upgrading skills

Upgrading skills is also necessary to increase character power (Image via A Plus)

The last, but an essential part of getting the ability to farm powerful gear, is to level up your skills. Following gear, abilities are the second most crucial thing that will help improve your Ability Score during the early game.

However, upgrade only those that you plan on using frequently in the build, as you’ll run out of Luno fairly quickly. Secondly, save up some 'Advance Book' to increase the tier of useful skills.

Farming gear in the open world during early game

Farming open-world bosses is also a good farming method (Image via A Plus)

Another way to target farm gear is to defeat world bosses. You won’t be alone in this journey, as there will be others aiming for the same thing. Defeating these bosses has a chance to drop their Imagines, materials, and Legendary/Epic gear.

I found this method more time-consuming due to the following reasons:

The bosses have a lot of health and take longer to go down.

You can get one-shot by most bosses without proper gear or at a lower level.

Drops are very inconsistent.

That isn’t to say you can’t have a boss hunt with other players. Most players will usually revive you if your character dies, so that you can get back in the fight. Alternatively, using a ranged character will be a much safer bet.

