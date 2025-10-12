Blue Protocol Star Resonance Goblin Lair loot, mechanics, and pathing guide 

Dungeons are one of the main activities in Blue Protocol Star Resonance for farming powerful Gear and upgrade materials. They are also a popular way to acquire Legendary Gear and increase your Ability Score. One of the first dungeons you’ll enter is the Goblin Lair, as it has the lowest entry requirement among all others.

This guide will help you navigate the Goblin Lair dungeon in Blue Protocol Star Resonance and provide details on the boss fight and the loot you’ll get.

All you need to know about Goblin Lair in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

A prompt will open near the entry (Image via A Plus)

Before you jump into your first dungeon, there are a few things to keep in mind. To gain access, you'll need to visit the ‘Unit X’ research facility. There are multiple entrances, and the one you're looking for is the second one from the left side.

Upon getting close, you'll get the prompt for each dungeon, and standing near the door will also present a hologram of the boss inside. While selecting the dungeon, you'll have three options:

Normal

Hard

Master

Let's find out more about each of the difficulty levels.

Note: If you go solo, the game will provide five bots to fill other roles.

Normal Goblin Lair dungeon in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Console to start the dungeon (Image via A Plus)

The Goblin Lair dungeon in Blue Protocol Star Resonance contains four rooms before the boss encounter. All rooms except the final one spawn enemies that you’ll need to defeat to unlock the next room and move forward.

Another objective of these fights is to reach the sapital investigation score to unlock the boss room. The Ability Score required to enter the dungeon is 1880, so make sure you are strong enough.

After loading into the dungeon, you’ll come across a console that will tell you about the active modifiers. Note that only the party leader can use the console and begin the mission. Here’s all you need to know about the room encounters:

Room 1

Room 1 layout of the Goblin Lair in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

On entering the first room, you’ll encounter a Goblin Mage commanding multiple Daggers and a Cudgel. Defeating them all will grant over 100 sapital investigation and unlock the door leading to the next room. While moving forward, the Goblin King will cast tornadoes at the entire party.

While the tornado doesn’t deal much damage, it will slow you down. Damage the boss to stop the barrage and move into the second room of the dungeon.

Room 2

Room 2 layout of the Goblin Lair in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The second room of the Goblin Lair is also similar to the previous one, but with new types of enemies. Instead of a mage, you’ll come across a Goblin Axe and Crossbow Goblins. Defeat them to gain another 100+ sapital investigation progress and unlock the next room.

Before reaching the next room, you’ll find the boss once again, but this time spewing fiery breath to block the tunnel, and it will disappear if you attack it once. Having a good amount of HP is necessary to absorb the damage.

Room 3

Room 3 layout of the Goblin Lair in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The third room has the highest density of monsters, including three elites: 2x Mage, and 1x Warrior. A good strategy would be to group them for maximum effectiveness of your AoE skills. Completing this room will also fill up the sapital investigation bar and unlock the boss fight.

Room 4

Room 4 layout of the Goblin Lair in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

The final room of the dungeon remains empty as there’s no need for more sapital investigation points. All you need to do is make your way up the arena using the ledge on the right side of the room. However, on higher difficulty, things will be a little different.

Goblin Lair boss fight in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Defeating the Goblin King can be challenging in higher difficulties (Image via A Plus)

After taking down the grunts, it’s time for you to challenge the Goblin King. The fight is similar to any open-world boss in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, as you and your team try to chip away at its health. After reaching a certain health, the boss will become immune for a duration and start using special attacks.

Tornado Sweep: This is a simple yet powerful attack. The boss will channel tornadoes and hurl them towards all players in the group. The only way to prevent damage is to time your dash, timing for which can be tricky to learn.

This is a simple yet powerful attack. The boss will channel tornadoes and hurl them towards all players in the group. The only way to prevent damage is to time your dash, timing for which can be tricky to learn. Military Formation: This is the second special attack the Goblin King will use after going immune. Two rows of goblins will stand perpendicular to each other, a few of which will have a shield marker on their head. Defeating them will drop a shield, which will be helpful against another special attack. After a few moments, all Elite enemies will march across the arena.

This is the second special attack the Goblin King will use after going immune. Two rows of goblins will stand perpendicular to each other, a few of which will have a shield marker on their head. Defeating them will drop a shield, which will be helpful against another special attack. After a few moments, all Elite enemies will march across the arena. Spark of the Storm: After the Military Formation, the boss will trigger a storm and reduce the fighting area of the arena. At the same time, a lightning ball will target a random player, and the person with the shield needs to intercept the ball and send it back towards the boss.

After the Military Formation, the boss will trigger a storm and reduce the fighting area of the arena. At the same time, a lightning ball will target a random player, and the person with the shield needs to intercept the ball and send it back towards the boss. Thunder Formation: The boss will create an AoE zone that deals lightning damage to anyone inside and explodes after a short duration. The best strategy is to stay close to the boss and move away when needed.

Following the Spark of the Storm, the boss will repeat Military Formation and keep shrinking the arena size until everyone is defeated or you defeat the boss.

Normal mode rewards

A normal dungeon can drop Legendary loot if you encounter Bane Lord (Image via A Plus)

After you defeat the boss, the end screen rolls in and grants you the loot. Here are all the rewards in the Goblin Lair dungeon.

Friendship Points

Luno (Bound)

Level 40 Gear

Reforge Stone

The Normal difficulty does not have a Legendary drop unless you encounter the Bane Lord in one of the rooms. Defeating it will grant you an additional Gear at the end of the dungeon.

Hard Goblin Lair dungeon in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

You'll be racing the clock within the hard-mode Goblin Lair (Image via A Plus)

The hard mode Goblin Lair remains almost the same as the normal mode, including the boss fight. However, the enemies will be of a higher level, and there will be a 15-minute time limit to complete the dungeon.

Move forward while dodging the boulders (Image via A Plus)

You’ll also need more sapital investigation points to unlock the boss room, and for that, the final room before the boss fight will also spawn enemies. As you enter Room 4, the boss will roll down boulders from the other side. Like all previous encounters, attacking the boss will make it flee, and all that remains next is to defeat the enemies.

Hard mode rewards

First clear will guarantee a Legendary reward (Image via A Plus)

The rewards also remain the same as the Normal Goblin Lair, but there’s a chance you can also get a Level 40 Legendary Gear that can include a gauntlet, earrings, and a weapon.

Also Read: Blue Protocol Star Resonance Gear progression guide

Master Goblin Lair dungeon in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Master difficulty is currently locked (Image via A Plus)

The Master difficulty of the Goblin Lair dungeon will unlock in two weeks, or on 27 October 2025. It will require a much higher Ability Score, but will reward you with Level 60 Legendary or Epic Gear.

