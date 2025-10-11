Blue Protocol Star Resonance Bane Lord boss guide

The Bane Lord in Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a secret enemy that can help you get a Legendary gear. It’s a dungeon boss that is very similar to the Butcher from Diablo 4, who’ll spawn randomly to challenge players and drop precious loot on defeat. The first encounter with this boss can be challenging, but once you have the attack patterns memorized, the fight will be trivial.

Ad

This guide will teach you all you need to know about the Bane Lord in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, including where to find it, fight strategy, and rewards.

Where to find Bane Lord in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

The boss can spawn randomly inside dungeons (Image via A Plus)

As mentioned, the Bane Lord is a scythe-wielding special boss that can spawn randomly during a dungeon run. Ideally, the ones with shorter clear times are the best place to look. An encounter with it is not always guaranteed, but if you have a high enough ability score, increase the dungeon difficulty to hard for a better chance of finding this boss.

Ad

Trending

To enter a dungeon in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, head to the ‘Unit X’ research facility within Asterleeds. Note that you need to have at least a 3500 Ability Score to use the random matchmaking feature.

How to defeat Bane Lord in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Match with random players for an easy run (Image via A Plus)

While you can fight Bane Lord solo, having a team will make things a lot easier. Before spawning, there will be a warning on the screen similar to the start of any event in the game. After that, the boss will spawn in the same room as the entire party. The fight is similar to any other open-world boss, with Bane Lord having his own set of abilities.

Ad

Triple Harvest: A standard melee attack, where the boss will swing the scythe three times in an AoE. The attack doesn’t deal as much damage, but if you have weak, get dash away from the boss.

A standard melee attack, where the boss will swing the scythe three times in an AoE. The attack doesn’t deal as much damage, but if you have weak, get dash away from the boss. Dual Strike: The boss will charge towards players while performing a double slash with the scythe. Dash across either direction to avoid the attack.

The boss will charge towards players while performing a double slash with the scythe. Dash across either direction to avoid the attack. Whirling Slash: Bane Lord will charge its scythe to perform an attack in a circular AoE. There is no way to avoid this attack, so unless you are a tank, the best option is to move out of its reach.

Bane Lord will charge its scythe to perform an attack in a circular AoE. There is no way to avoid this attack, so unless you are a tank, the best option is to move out of its reach. Leap Slam: The boss will telegraph a leap and slam into the ground to deal damage in an AoE in front. During the jump, the damage zone will be marked on the ground, so all you need to do is move away.

Ad

Bane Lord boss loot drops in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

As rare as the encounter may be, once you defeat the Bane Lord, you are guaranteed to get a Legendary gear. After completing the dungeon, you’ll receive a chest allowing you to pick the gear you want. Note that you can only claim up to five rewards each week, so we recommend you get the base body armor set along with a weapon.

Ad

Check out other related guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More