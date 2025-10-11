Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 3 checklist guide 

The Day 3 reset in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance brings in something new for everyone. From story missions to a new Dungeon and gear slots, players have access to more content now, with a few minor features still time-gated. The community is slowly becoming powerful in the hopes of reaching the endgame, with each day being more eventful than the last.

This article lists all the essentials you must go through in the Day 3 reset of BPSR.

Day 3 checklist in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is list of everything you can do in Day 3 of BPSR:

Complete main quest.

Complete side quest and daily tasks for reaching level cap of 33.

Refine gear pieces to level 2.

Upgrade all skills to level 12.

Advance your third skill to Tier 1.

Equip the Right Bracelet.

Run Tina's Mindrealm Dungeon for Epic Helmet and Necklace.

Complete Trial Path Floor 9 for extra Talent Points, capping you at 35 at Day 3.

You can defeat Brigand Leader World Boss for Legendary Armor and Ring.

Complete main quest:

Main quest in Day 3 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Go through the main questline without getting distracted, and you will have a fair boost to your level.

Complete side quest and daily task:

Side quest with a lot of EXP (Image via A Plus)

Open your quest journal and complete any side quest that is giving you a hefty amount of EXP. Additional options for EXP include the daily tasks under the Seasonal Hub.

Refine gear to +2:

Refining gear (Image via A Plus)

Refine all your gear pieces to +2 from Maxim in Asterleeds. This step is not mandatory, but is recommended if you have the materials.

Upgrade all skills to 12:

Increase the level of all your active abilities to 12. This should contribute to the Ability Score slightly.

Advance another skill to T1:

Upgrading skill to Tier 1 (Image via A Plus)

In Day 3, you should be able to activate a third skill, or three skills in total to Tier 1.

Right Bracelet:

Inferno Ogre boss for Right Bracelet (Image via A Plus)

Purchase a Right Bracelet via exchange from Harvey in Asterleeds, or farm for one from the Inferno Ogre World Boss.

Tina's Mindrealm:

Tina's Mindrealm (Image via A Plus)

Run the Tina's Mindrealm Dungeon solo, or in group, multiple times, until you have your preferred Epic Helmet and Necklace.

Trial Path:

Trial Path 9 (Image via A Plus)

Complete the Floor 9 of Trial Path for two extra points, capping you at 35 in Day 3.

Brigand Leader World Boss:

Brigand World Leader world boss (Image via A Plus)

This isn't mandatory, but the Brigand Leader World Boss can be defeated from the Monster Hunt option. This boss drops either a Legendary armor, weapon, or a ring.

