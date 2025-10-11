Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 3 checklist guide 

The Day 3 reset in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance brings in something new for everyone. From story missions to a new Dungeon and gear slots, players have access to more content now, with a few minor features still time-gated. The community is slowly becoming powerful in the hopes of reaching the endgame, with each day being more eventful than the last.
This article lists all the essentials you must go through in the Day 3 reset of BPSR.
Day 3 checklist in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Here is list of everything you can do in Day 3 of BPSR:
- Complete main quest.
- Complete side quest and daily tasks for reaching level cap of 33.
- Refine gear pieces to level 2.
- Upgrade all skills to level 12.
- Advance your third skill to Tier 1.
- Equip the Right Bracelet.
- Run Tina's Mindrealm Dungeon for Epic Helmet and Necklace.
- Complete Trial Path Floor 9 for extra Talent Points, capping you at 35 at Day 3.
- You can defeat Brigand Leader World Boss for Legendary Armor and Ring.
Complete main quest:
Go through the main questline without getting distracted, and you will have a fair boost to your level.
Complete side quest and daily task:
Open your quest journal and complete any side quest that is giving you a hefty amount of EXP. Additional options for EXP include the daily tasks under the Seasonal Hub.
Refine gear to +2:
Refine all your gear pieces to +2 from Maxim in Asterleeds. This step is not mandatory, but is recommended if you have the materials.
Upgrade all skills to 12:
Increase the level of all your active abilities to 12. This should contribute to the Ability Score slightly.
Advance another skill to T1:
In Day 3, you should be able to activate a third skill, or three skills in total to Tier 1.
Right Bracelet:
Purchase a Right Bracelet via exchange from Harvey in Asterleeds, or farm for one from the Inferno Ogre World Boss.
Tina's Mindrealm:
Run the Tina's Mindrealm Dungeon solo, or in group, multiple times, until you have your preferred Epic Helmet and Necklace.
Trial Path:
Complete the Floor 9 of Trial Path for two extra points, capping you at 35 in Day 3.
Brigand Leader World Boss:
This isn't mandatory, but the Brigand Leader World Boss can be defeated from the Monster Hunt option. This boss drops either a Legendary armor, weapon, or a ring.
Check out our other articles on the game:
- Account not activated error
- Is Blue Protocol: Star Resonance a Gacha game?
- Confirmation of global Steam and Mobile release
- Day 1 beginner guide
- How to farm better gear in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
- How to increase Ability Score
- Beginner mistakes to avoid