4 Best Necromancer builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 10

Necromancer continues to have a few great builds in Diablo 4 Season 10, the Season of Chaos. The Chaos Armor, quite frankly, makes everyone powerful, with the right combination of them. The only real downside to it is you have to basically farm the updated Infernal Hordes mode; just do it in a group and you’ll clear fast enough.
Necromancers can do pretty much anything on their own, but why not use the Party System? It’s more fun in a group, and you get more exp. If you’re looking for some great builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 10 for your Necromancer, here are my picks as a Necro main.
Which Necromancer builds are the best to try in Diablo 4 Season 10?
- Naz Mendeln Summoner
- Shadow Blight
- Shattered Spirit
- Blood Wave
These builds for Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 10 are all endgame builds, but several of them transition nicely from the leveling version to the endgame. The primary difference between a normal Summoner and Naz Mendeln is, of course, having The Hand of Naz and Ring of Mendeln Uniques. These are all pretty simple, fun builds that deal tons of damage in the late game of D4.
1) Naz Mendeln Summoner
- Abilities used: Blight, Bone Prison, Reap, Raise Skeleton, Corpse Tendrils, Soulrift
- Required Items/Affixes: Ring of Mendeln, Hand of Naz, Aspect of Service & Sacrifice
- Chaos Perks: A Beast Cornered, Marred Guard, Crazy Brew, Accelerating Chaos
- Chaos Armor: Lidless Wall (Chest), Fists of Fate (Chest), Ring of Mendeln (Not Chest/Pants), Hand of Naz (Not Chest/Pants), Ebonpiercer (Not pants)
Naz Mendeln Summoner is the Diablo 4 Necromancer build I’m personally running in Season 10. While it has taken a little bit of a hit, dropping from S-Tier to A-Tier, I could still see A+ being reasonable. It’s the best Minion build you could run right now, it does tons of damage, is incredibly safe, but it does rely on your Minions to do all the heavy lifting.
This build sacrifices your Skeletal Warriors/Golem to give you a swarm of Mages instead. Then, you use Aspect of Service & Sacrifice to make them take almost no damage. From there, you pin enemies in with a Bone Prison, Corpse Tendrils, and Soulrift to maximize damage. It’s an incredibly easy to pilot build, and once you have the right baseline Uniques for it, you’ll see the survivability and damage really go up from a normal Summoner build. I easily clear in Torment 3 and 4 in this build.
2) Shadow Blight
- Abilities Used: Blight, Sever, Decompose, Soulrift, Corpse Explosion, Reap
- Required Items: Blood-Moon Breeches, Alter the Balance Chaos Perk
- Chaos Perks: Alter the Balance, Accelerating Chaos, Crazy Brew, Erupting Chaos
- Chaos Armor: Ebonpierce (Not Chest), Lidless Wall (Chest), Fists of Fate (Not Chest), Bloodless Scream (Not Chest)
Shadow Blight Necromancer is practically a one-button build in Diablo 4 Season 10. You’re going to be casting Soulrift as often as possible, and in fact, we’re going to be overlapping them if possible. This gives us tons of synergy with the Shadowblight Key Passive. We’ve also got Blight for a great damage multiplier, and we scale super hard with Reaper’s Pursuit.
This works thanks to the Alter the Balance Chaos Perk. It makes your Ultimates have no cooldown, be Core Skills, but cost 50 Essence. So you use Crazy Brew for 100% cooldown reduction, and drop lots and lots of Soulrifts to trigger tons of Shadowblight procs, and shred enemies to pieces.
3) Shattered Spirit
- Abilities Used: Decompose, Bone Prison, Reap, Bone Spirit, Corpse Tendrils, Bone Storm
- Required Items: Blood Moon Breeches, Shattered Spirit’s Aspect, Gospel of the Devotee, nearly 100% Critical Hit Chance, Bone Spirit CD on 7 seconds or less.
- Chaos Perks: A Beast Cornered, Marred Guard, Crazy Brew, Unstable Power
- Chaos Armor: Gospel of the Devotee (Not Chest), Paingorger’s Gauntlets (Armor/Helmet), Crown of Lucion (Not Chest), Fists of Fate (Not Chest), Lidless Wall (Not Chest)
Shattered Spirit is a pretty new build to me, but it looks incredibly fun. It’s easy and safe to use in all content, but there are some downsides. There are a lot of requirements for this build, so you really have to want it. You need lots of Uniques/Chaos Uniques, almost 100% critical hit chance, and a 7 second or less Bone Spirit Cooldown for it to work at all.
Then you use Corpse Tendrils to round up enemies, and Bone Prison them into place. From there, get close, and blast the enemies with Bone Spirit (Bone Splinters), and keep Bone Storm up. It’s a super easy build, but you really have to do a ton of setup for it, that’s the only true negative.
4) Blood Wave
- Abilities Used: Blight, Sever, Decompose, Blood Wave, Corpse Explosion, Reap
- Required Items: Kessime’s Legacy, Xan Rune, Alter the Balance Chaos Perk
- Chaos Perks: Alter the Balance, Accelerating Chaos, Crazy Brew, Erupting Chaos
- Chaos Armor: Ebonpiercer (Not Chest/Pants), Lidless Wall (Chest), Bloodless Scream (Not Chest/Pants), Banished Lord’s Talisman (Not Pants), Fists of Fate (Not Pants)
Somehow, despite every change, nerf, and adjustment, Blood Wave Necromancer persists even in Diablo 4 Season 10. It’s still one of the top builds somehow! I feel like it’s thanks to Alter the Balance allowing you to spam Blood Wave without a cooldown. You also need the Zan+Xan Rune Combo, so that when you cast an Ultimate Skill, your next Attack will cause your hits to be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower for 0.35 seconds.
You only need to really cast Blood Wave in this build. You might use Blight or Corpse Explosion sometimes, but it’s not necessary. With the proper setup, you can just use Blood Wave to demolish anything in the game. You should also run Igni/Wat combo to auto-cast Horrid Decrepify. If you want a brainless, pure damage build, go with this.
