4 Best Necromancer builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 10

Necromancer continues to have a few great builds in Diablo 4 Season 10, the Season of Chaos. The Chaos Armor, quite frankly, makes everyone powerful, with the right combination of them. The only real downside to it is you have to basically farm the updated Infernal Hordes mode; just do it in a group and you’ll clear fast enough.

Ad

Necromancers can do pretty much anything on their own, but why not use the Party System? It’s more fun in a group, and you get more exp. If you’re looking for some great builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 10 for your Necromancer, here are my picks as a Necro main.

Which Necromancer builds are the best to try in Diablo 4 Season 10?

Naz Mendeln Summoner

Shadow Blight

Shattered Spirit

Blood Wave

Ad

Trending

These builds for Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 10 are all endgame builds, but several of them transition nicely from the leveling version to the endgame. The primary difference between a normal Summoner and Naz Mendeln is, of course, having The Hand of Naz and Ring of Mendeln Uniques. These are all pretty simple, fun builds that deal tons of damage in the late game of D4.

1) Naz Mendeln Summoner

Abilities used: Blight, Bone Prison, Reap, Raise Skeleton, Corpse Tendrils, Soulrift

Blight, Bone Prison, Reap, Raise Skeleton, Corpse Tendrils, Soulrift Required Items/Affixes: Ring of Mendeln, Hand of Naz, Aspect of Service & Sacrifice

Ring of Mendeln, Hand of Naz, Aspect of Service & Sacrifice Chaos Perks: A Beast Cornered, Marred Guard, Crazy Brew, Accelerating Chaos

A Beast Cornered, Marred Guard, Crazy Brew, Accelerating Chaos Chaos Armor: Lidless Wall (Chest), Fists of Fate (Chest), Ring of Mendeln (Not Chest/Pants), Hand of Naz (Not Chest/Pants), Ebonpiercer (Not pants)

Ad

Naz Mendeln builds are incredibly fun if you like Summoner builds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Naz Mendeln Summoner is the Diablo 4 Necromancer build I’m personally running in Season 10. While it has taken a little bit of a hit, dropping from S-Tier to A-Tier, I could still see A+ being reasonable. It’s the best Minion build you could run right now, it does tons of damage, is incredibly safe, but it does rely on your Minions to do all the heavy lifting.

Ad

This build sacrifices your Skeletal Warriors/Golem to give you a swarm of Mages instead. Then, you use Aspect of Service & Sacrifice to make them take almost no damage. From there, you pin enemies in with a Bone Prison, Corpse Tendrils, and Soulrift to maximize damage. It’s an incredibly easy to pilot build, and once you have the right baseline Uniques for it, you’ll see the survivability and damage really go up from a normal Summoner build. I easily clear in Torment 3 and 4 in this build.

Ad

2) Shadow Blight

Abilities Used: Blight, Sever, Decompose, Soulrift, Corpse Explosion, Reap

Blight, Sever, Decompose, Soulrift, Corpse Explosion, Reap Required Items: Blood-Moon Breeches, Alter the Balance Chaos Perk

Blood-Moon Breeches, Alter the Balance Chaos Perk Chaos Perks: Alter the Balance, Accelerating Chaos, Crazy Brew, Erupting Chaos

Alter the Balance, Accelerating Chaos, Crazy Brew, Erupting Chaos Chaos Armor: Ebonpierce (Not Chest), Lidless Wall (Chest), Fists of Fate (Not Chest), Bloodless Scream (Not Chest)

Spam Soulrift? Don't mind if I do! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Shadow Blight Necromancer is practically a one-button build in Diablo 4 Season 10. You’re going to be casting Soulrift as often as possible, and in fact, we’re going to be overlapping them if possible. This gives us tons of synergy with the Shadowblight Key Passive. We’ve also got Blight for a great damage multiplier, and we scale super hard with Reaper’s Pursuit.

Ad

This works thanks to the Alter the Balance Chaos Perk. It makes your Ultimates have no cooldown, be Core Skills, but cost 50 Essence. So you use Crazy Brew for 100% cooldown reduction, and drop lots and lots of Soulrifts to trigger tons of Shadowblight procs, and shred enemies to pieces.

3) Shattered Spirit

Abilities Used: Decompose, Bone Prison, Reap, Bone Spirit, Corpse Tendrils, Bone Storm

Decompose, Bone Prison, Reap, Bone Spirit, Corpse Tendrils, Bone Storm Required Items: Blood Moon Breeches, Shattered Spirit’s Aspect, Gospel of the Devotee, nearly 100% Critical Hit Chance, Bone Spirit CD on 7 seconds or less.

Blood Moon Breeches, Shattered Spirit’s Aspect, Gospel of the Devotee, nearly 100% Critical Hit Chance, Bone Spirit CD on 7 seconds or less. Chaos Perks: A Beast Cornered, Marred Guard, Crazy Brew, Unstable Power

A Beast Cornered, Marred Guard, Crazy Brew, Unstable Power Chaos Armor: Gospel of the Devotee (Not Chest), Paingorger’s Gauntlets (Armor/Helmet), Crown of Lucion (Not Chest), Fists of Fate (Not Chest), Lidless Wall (Not Chest)

Ad

A Beast Cornered+Marred Guard is one of the best combos this season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Shattered Spirit is a pretty new build to me, but it looks incredibly fun. It’s easy and safe to use in all content, but there are some downsides. There are a lot of requirements for this build, so you really have to want it. You need lots of Uniques/Chaos Uniques, almost 100% critical hit chance, and a 7 second or less Bone Spirit Cooldown for it to work at all.

Ad

Then you use Corpse Tendrils to round up enemies, and Bone Prison them into place. From there, get close, and blast the enemies with Bone Spirit (Bone Splinters), and keep Bone Storm up. It’s a super easy build, but you really have to do a ton of setup for it, that’s the only true negative.

4) Blood Wave

Abilities Used: Blight, Sever, Decompose, Blood Wave, Corpse Explosion, Reap

Blight, Sever, Decompose, Blood Wave, Corpse Explosion, Reap Required Items: Kessime’s Legacy, Xan Rune, Alter the Balance Chaos Perk

Kessime’s Legacy, Xan Rune, Alter the Balance Chaos Perk Chaos Perks: Alter the Balance, Accelerating Chaos, Crazy Brew, Erupting Chaos

Alter the Balance, Accelerating Chaos, Crazy Brew, Erupting Chaos Chaos Armor: Ebonpiercer (Not Chest/Pants), Lidless Wall (Chest), Bloodless Scream (Not Chest/Pants), Banished Lord’s Talisman (Not Pants), Fists of Fate (Not Pants)

Ad

Instead of a 50 second cooldown, why not a 0 second cooldown? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Somehow, despite every change, nerf, and adjustment, Blood Wave Necromancer persists even in Diablo 4 Season 10. It’s still one of the top builds somehow! I feel like it’s thanks to Alter the Balance allowing you to spam Blood Wave without a cooldown. You also need the Zan+Xan Rune Combo, so that when you cast an Ultimate Skill, your next Attack will cause your hits to be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower for 0.35 seconds.

Ad

You only need to really cast Blood Wave in this build. You might use Blight or Corpse Explosion sometimes, but it’s not necessary. With the proper setup, you can just use Blood Wave to demolish anything in the game. You should also run Igni/Wat combo to auto-cast Horrid Decrepify. If you want a brainless, pure damage build, go with this.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More