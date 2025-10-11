Blue Protocol Homestead (player housing) guide

All characters in Blue Protocol can take advantage of the Homestead system, which is just a Housing mechanic. It takes some time to unlock it, but it’s worth it if you want to carve out a little place to call your own in this anime MMO. You will also have access to your Shared Warehouse here, as well as plant pretty flowers, and customize it with very cool furniture. Like all housing systems, it takes effort, but it’s certainly worth it.

You can even level up your Homestead in Blue Protocol, allowing you more space to plant, special furniture, and even exclusive appearances. It’s not easy to max it out, but if you want to know more about the Housing system in A-Plus’s action anime MMO, we’re here to help.

How to unlock player housing in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

In order to even begin the Housing system in Blue Protocol, you need to be Adventurer Level 40. You should see the Ocean Platinum Card quest show up in your log, and this is the gateway to unlocking your homestead in the first place.

Down by the docks, Beatrice can take you to the Homestead (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@GunghoGuns Gaming)

This quest will lead you to the north side of Asterleeds’ Entertainment District, to an NPC named Connor (Spinning Rudder). You will then interact with Narcissa from the Artisan’s Guild, and finally, meet Connor at the docks of Port Town. After you complete the short quest, teleport to Ocean Hill, and speak to Osric and Connor. They will assist in getting your Homestead registered. You have two choices, if you want to unlock your Homestead Ownership Papers:

10x Pine Lumber (Artisan), 10x Cut Stone (Gemcrafting)

10x Pig Iron Ingot (Smelting), 10x Mortar (Alchemy)

It really depends on which Life Skills you focus on, so just pick whichever one works for you, and farm up the materials. Once you’ve turned these in, you’ll get the Island Ownership Voucher. Return to Beatrice in Port Town, to wrap this all up. You can teleport to your Homestead in the menu, or by speaking to Beatrice.

Blue Protocol House Helpers: What do these NPCs do?

The Homestead/housing system in Blue Protocol comes with a quartet of useful NPCs. They are Alice, Connor, Sophia, and Delphine. Each one serves a different purpose, as you can see below. Alice is the Maid, Connor handles Commissions, Sophia takes care of the Warehouse, and Delphine is the merchant. In addition to Delphine’s duties, the items you purchase from her are used in the weekly Life Skill quests, making her doubly useful.

Who doesn't want more storage space in an MMO? (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@GunghoGuns Gaming)

Alice (Maid): Keeps the island clean neat and tidy; you can also clean up the junk on your island, too.

Connor (Commissions): Speaking to him will let you turn in commissions to gain Homestead Coins/Homestead Exp.

Sophia (Shared Warehouse): This NPC will let you access the Shared Warehouse.

Delphine (Homestead Store): Buy flower seeds, materials, and furniture here with Homestead Coins.

How to get furniture for your house in Blue Protocol

Some of the furniture for your house is incredibly expensive! Better start saving (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@GunghoGuns Gaming)

Furniture comes from two primary locations in Blue Protocol: By crafting it or purchasing it. Both of these are done within the Housing system of Blue Protocol. You can use the Crafting Station to craft a variety of furniture, using any of the Life Skills; they all have their own recipes.

You can also buy furniture from Delphine, using Homestead Coins. You can even recycle furniture you no longer care for, to get Homestead Coins, so that’s another use for your furniture. It’s also worth pointing out that making crafted furniture does give you Homestead EXP.

How to level up your homestead (and what it does)

It takes time and effort to level up your Homestead, but it's worth investing energy into (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@GunghoGuns Gaming)

Right now, your Homestead can level up to 8 in Blue Protocol, but it’s going to take some grinding. You’ll primarily level up by harvesting flowers and completing Homestead Commissions. That’s really all there is to leveling up, but is it worth doing? It absolutely is. As you level up, you’ll gain more field spaces to plant, a greater furniture limit, more queue slots for your Crafting Station, and much more.

If that weren’t enough, you also get Homestead Coins as a reward for leveling up your Homestead, which can in turn, be used to buy more things. Each level up has its own specific rewards. You can check and see your progress in the Homestead menu.

How to get and use Homestead Coins in Blue Protocol

Simply unlocking your Homestead in Blue Protocol will reward you with 2,000 Homestead Coins, but you can gain them in other ways, too. Leveling up your Housing rewards you with Homestead Coins each time.

You can also recycle your furniture to gain Homestead Coins, but the primary way is likely going to be completing Homestead Commissions. Completing these will give you crafting materials, Homestead exp, and best of all, Homestead Coins.

