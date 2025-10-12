Is there transmog in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Apart from the combat and loot grind, Blue Protocol Star Resonance also has deep character customization. And yes, it includes the transmog feature that allows you to equip various outfits over the default armor pieces. In fact, the entire gacha system in the game is based around cosmetic items that you can use in transmog.

Now that you know the game has an extensive transmog feature, this guide will show you how to use it, along with all the ways to get free cosmetics.

How to use the transmog feature in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Using the transmog feature is as similar as it gets. Here’s a quick guide explaining where you can change the character's outfit:

Select the Wardrobe option from the menu (Image via A Plus)

After you log into the game, press ESC to pull up the side menu. Find the Wardrobe option and click on it to open a new section in-game.

All your cosmetics are in one place (Image via A Plus)

Within the Wardrobe, you’ll find all the cosmetics for the armor, accessories, and weapons. You can even change the color to make your outfit distinct from others.

Also Read: Best starter class for beginners in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

How to get free cosmetics in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

While the transmog features may be eye candy, it’s an effective way to keep players engaged. Since the game leans into an anime theme, it has a variety of cosmetics ranging from full-body outfits to individual pieces of clothing.

Using transmog is also necessary because all default gear in the game has a similar appearance. Luckily, there are multiple ways to earn free cosmetics in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

Main story quest

Completing story beats will reward cosmetics (Image via A Plus)

One of the early ways you can get some free cosmetics is by completing the main quest. After completing a major encounter, the game will provide multiple options. You can choose any of the options and acquire the rest later. They won’t exactly be the best-looking items, but they are free.

Rose Orb (Bound)

Use Boun Rose Orbs to get free items (Image via A Plus)

The Rose Orb (Bound) is an alternative to the premium currency that you can use in the Fashion Store to get free cosmetics in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

You can acquire Rose Orb (Bound) through various in-game activities like side quests, world chests, bosses, and more, making it the best way to get free cosmetics.

Reputation and Friendship

Friendship Is Magic (Image via A Plus)

A few cosmetics in the game are only available through Reputation and Friendship points. You can find them in the Colorful Store under particular sections. Friendship points will accumulate if you partake in group activities with other players, while Reputation increases through commissions, monster hunts, and quests.

Meowlux Wish Coin (Bound)

Get the Meowlux Wish Coins from Orb Store (Image via A Plus)

The premium cosmetics gacha in Blue Protocol Star Resonance uses Meowlux Wish Coins that you can get by spending money on Rose Orbs. However, there’s an option to use the ‘Bound’ coins, which works similarly, but limits the use of cosmetics to the same character.

You can get the Meowlux Wish Coin (Bound) from the Orb store, but it only has a weekly limit of three, meaning getting cosmetics this way will take the most time.

