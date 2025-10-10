Blue Protocol "Request Failed, please try again later" error -1000: Potential causes and fixes

Connection errors across MMOs aren’t an uncommon sight, and Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is no stranger. Several players are facing a common issue that prevents them from getting past the login page: error -1000, “Request Failed, please try again later”. The error comes after the game compiles all resources and enters the title screen to check for servers.

If you’re also experiencing this issue, this article will explain the possible causes and fix for the error -1000 in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

What’s causing error -1000 in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance?

A large number of players may cause a server overload (Image via A Plus)

Error -1000 is one of the most common issues faced by players in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance recently. The error message ‘Request Failed, please try again later’ suggests that the game client is unable to connect with the server.

While there’s no official explanation, it is likely due to a surge in player count. The game saw almost 100,000 players on Steam at launch, and it is also available in the Epic Games store and as a standalone download.

The surge in player count may be due to the weekend, when everyone's finally getting a chance to play the game.

Another reason could be the regional restriction. The global version of the game launched across North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. Players across restricted regions may be using VPNs.

How to fix error -1000 in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance?

The most common fix is to wait for others to log out (Image via A Plus)

Unfortunately, there is no proper fix for error -1000. As long as there are players, the login issue will persist. In the meantime, you can try the following fixes and see if they resolve the issue:

Restart your internet connection (router).

Update your network drivers.

Check for game/client updates.

Use a VPN to change the login server.

Try logging in using a different network.

It’s possible that these fixes may not resolve the issue. In that case, you’ll need to wait for the server load to go down and play afterward. If the surge is caused by new players trying the game over the weekend, the issue should resolve itself after a while.

