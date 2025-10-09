Blue Protocol Star Resonance release time countdown

The global launch of Blue Protocol Star Resonance is almost here, and now we also know the release times. For those not in the loop: this is essentially a reboot of the original Blue Protocol, but under a new Shanghai-based studio instead of Bandai Namco. It is set to launch as a free-to-play MMORPG for PC users (EGS and Steam), as well as Mobile devices (Android and iOS).

Whether you're an avid follower of the original (which never came to fruition with a global release) or eager to get into the revamped anime-MMO mores of Star Resonance, here's all you need to know about its global release times.

When does Blue Protocol Star Resonance launch on PC, Android, and iOS?

Blue Protocol Star Resonance will be playable in Asia only via VPN (Image via 2K)

Blue Protocol Star Resonance will go live today (October 9, 2025) at 5:00 am PDT (12:00 pm UTC, noon). This release time is concurrent across all platforms, so Steam, EGS, standalone PC client, as well as Android/iOS users will all get to play the game from their respective storefronts when the time comes.

Here's what that looks like for various regions:

United States and South America : 5 am PDT / 6 am MDT / 7 am CDT / 8 am EDT / 10 am BRT (October 9, 2025)

: 5 am PDT / 6 am MDT / 7 am CDT / 8 am EDT / 10 am BRT (October 9, 2025) Europe : 12 pm GMT (noon) / 12 pm UTC (noon) / 2 pm CEST / 2 pm EET (October 9, 2025)

: 12 pm GMT (noon) / 12 pm UTC (noon) / 2 pm CEST / 2 pm EET (October 9, 2025) Africa : 2 pm SAST (October 9, 2025)

: 2 pm SAST (October 9, 2025) Asia : 4 pm GST / 5:30 pm IST / 8 pm PHT / 8 pm CST (Beijing Time) / 9 pm JST/KST (October 9, 2025)

: 4 pm GST / 5:30 pm IST / 8 pm PHT / 8 pm CST (Beijing Time) / 9 pm JST/KST (October 9, 2025) Australia: 11 pm AEST (October 9) / 12 pm NZST (October 10 midnight)

However, if you want to get a head-start into the possible server queues, you can preload Blue Protocol Star Resonance right now on PC.

Even though we have listed all server regions in this release time article, there's one big caveat. Blue Protocol Star Resonance will only have EU and NA megaservers for its global release, with an Asia/OCE server potenitally coming in the future. So if you are from these regions, the only way to play Blue Protocol Star Resonance at launch is to use a VPN to enter one of the EU/NA servers.

How big is Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

The file size for Blue Protocol Star Resonance is around 24 GB on PC, but as per Steam requirements, you'll require at least 35 GB of free space (presumably for caching needs and possibly future cosmetics and additional assets).

Meanwhile on Mobile, the initial download size is roughly 3 GB, but the assets may take up 7 GB of additional space when it completes downloading fully.

