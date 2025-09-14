Borderlands 4: All Waterstep Evocarium locations

Evocariums are a great way to earn SDUs in Borderlands 4. These small puzzles require you to find Orbs that are often scattered about in hard-to-reach places. Without much visual aid to find them, the task at hand can get challenging. Thankfully, the Orbs at Waterstep are not too difficult to find, but given the layout of the area, it can get confusing.

That being said, here's how to find all Waterstep Evocarium locations within a minute. Keep in mind that there will be some basic vertically, but nothing too fancy or complex.

How to find all Orbs in Waterstop Evocarium in Borderlands 4

First Orb in Waterstop Evocarium

First Orb is located atop a tall structure (Image via 2k | YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

As soon as you activate the puzzle, the Orbs will scatter, with the first one being perched atop the building slightly to your right. You will have to jump to scale the building, but it shouldn't be too difficult to get to.

Second Orb in Waterstop Evocarium

The second Orb can be seen from atop the first structure (Image via 2k | YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

When atop the building, look straight across, and you will find the second Orb also perched atop a building. You can either glide to get close to it and then scale to reach it, or jump off the structure you're currently on and walk to it. Either way works.

Third Orb in Waterstop Evocarium

Third Orb is tucked away underground (Image via 2k | YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

The third Orb is a bit tricky to find, as it's located within a structure. After you collect the second Orb, look around for a little shaft-like opening that contains pipes. You'll need to jump down and enter a narrow passage to find the last Orb. Don't worry if you miss your landing; you can use the ladder to climb back up.

Once you have all three Orbs, you can complete the Waterstep Evocarium to earn 15 SDUs. It's not a lot, but every bit helps towards upgrading your Vault Hunter, making them more adept at taking on the Timekeeper's forces.

