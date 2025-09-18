Borderlands 4 "An Unreal Process has crashed": Potential causes and fixes

Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed is one of the few seemingly game-breaking errors occurring for some fans. This problem may come up while you are launching the game or even during gameplay, resulting in the title crashing completely. The devs may already be working on a fix for this problem, but there are no official patches for this error at the time of writing this article.This article will highlight the possible causes and fixes for the Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The potential fixes mentioned in this article may or may not work for every individual.How to possibly fix Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed errorAs mentioned above, there are no official fixes at this time. However, you can try out a few different workarounds that could help you avoid running into the Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error:Update Graphics DriversThe first and most common fix that you can try is to update the drivers for the GPU on your system. You can do so by using the official application for the GPU or by visiting the official website of the manufacturer to download the latest version. Once the file is downloaded, you will need to install it on your device and allow it to complete the process.Verify Game FilesYou can use the local game file verification feature on the game client to check for problems. This enables the client to scan all the files that are downloaded on your system. In case anything turns up missing or corrupted, the client will automatically download and install the necessary parts. It is a great way to ensure that the error is not originating within the system itself.Disable background softwareAlso read: Borderlands 4 Dark Subject walkthroughYou should try turning off any applications that might be running in the background. This allows the system to utilize all its resources for running the game. This may also include other game anti-cheats or anything that casts an overlay in Borderlands 4. Disabling all such software could help you get around the error. You can also use the Task Manager to check for any other background applications that may remain hidden.Windows UpdateIt might be helpful to download and install the latest version of Windows on your system. Some games can have compatibility issues that result in frequent crashes and other errors. You can simply visit the Windows Update section in the Settings menu and check for available updates.It is important to note that these are simple workarounds for the Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error. Fans may also choose to contact the official support team to receive the necessary help. Moreover, the devs could release an update to patch the issue permanently.Possible reasonsThe Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error is quite specific and may be caused by engine errors. This means that the game engine might encounter some faulty items within the system that cause it to crash. It may even be due to outdated drivers for the GPU or broken local game files. There are several moving parts in modern games, and if any of them run into problems, the entire title could potentially suffer.Read more: Best Legendaries you can farm early in Borderlands 4The exact root cause of the Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error is currently unknown. It is one of the more serious issues for the game and can hinder the overall gameplay experience for the player base.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Borderlands 4: A Lot to Process walkthroughBorderlands 4: Crystal Brawl walkthroughBorderlands 4: How to get Triple Bypass legendary repkitBorderlands 4: All Ordnance weapon types, explained