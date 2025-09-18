  • home icon
Borderlands 4 "An Unreal Process has crashed": Potential causes and fixes

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 18, 2025 14:03 GMT
Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed possible fixes and reasons explored (Image via 2K)

Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed is one of the few seemingly game-breaking errors occurring for some fans. This problem may come up while you are launching the game or even during gameplay, resulting in the title crashing completely. The devs may already be working on a fix for this problem, but there are no official patches for this error at the time of writing this article.

This article will highlight the possible causes and fixes for the Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The potential fixes mentioned in this article may or may not work for every individual.

How to possibly fix Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error

As mentioned above, there are no official fixes at this time. However, you can try out a few different workarounds that could help you avoid running into the Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error:

Update Graphics Drivers

The first and most common fix that you can try is to update the drivers for the GPU on your system. You can do so by using the official application for the GPU or by visiting the official website of the manufacturer to download the latest version. Once the file is downloaded, you will need to install it on your device and allow it to complete the process.

Verify Game Files

You can use the local game file verification feature on the game client to check for problems. This enables the client to scan all the files that are downloaded on your system. In case anything turns up missing or corrupted, the client will automatically download and install the necessary parts. It is a great way to ensure that the error is not originating within the system itself.

Disable background software

You should try turning off any applications that might be running in the background. This allows the system to utilize all its resources for running the game. This may also include other game anti-cheats or anything that casts an overlay in Borderlands 4. Disabling all such software could help you get around the error. You can also use the Task Manager to check for any other background applications that may remain hidden.

Windows Update

It might be helpful to download and install the latest version of Windows on your system. Some games can have compatibility issues that result in frequent crashes and other errors. You can simply visit the Windows Update section in the Settings menu and check for available updates.

It is important to note that these are simple workarounds for the Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error. Fans may also choose to contact the official support team to receive the necessary help. Moreover, the devs could release an update to patch the issue permanently.

Possible reasons

The Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error is quite specific and may be caused by engine errors. This means that the game engine might encounter some faulty items within the system that cause it to crash. It may even be due to outdated drivers for the GPU or broken local game files. There are several moving parts in modern games, and if any of them run into problems, the entire title could potentially suffer.

The exact root cause of the Borderlands 4 An Unreal Process has crashed error is currently unknown. It is one of the more serious issues for the game and can hinder the overall gameplay experience for the player base.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

