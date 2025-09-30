Borderlands 4: Best Firmware sets for Vex

Firmware sets in Borderlands 4 are an easy way to power up your character. They provide conditional bonuses that increase with each firmare of the same category, you have up to three. You can also transfer them to another piece of equipment in the same category. However, getting an item drop with a Firmware is rare, especially during the early game.

In addition to that, Borderlands 4 features 21 Firmware, so getting the one you are looking for isn’t easy. Saving a few early on will save a lot of time during the endgame. Each character in the game brings a variety of builds, and today, we’ll focus on Vex and the best Firmware sets for her builds.

Note: You can equip up to five items with Firmware.

Best Firmware sets for Vex in Borderlands 4

Vex is undoubtedly the most popular character in the game with some meta builds. As such, she benefits greatly from a select number of Firmware sets across various builds. Let’s find out which one you need to keep an eye out for.

Best Firmware sets for Vex’s bleed build in Borderlands 4

The Penetrator Augment works wonders with Deadeye (Image via YouTube @DeadZpikes || 2K)

The current most popular build for Vex is the infamous bleed build, made possible by Bloodletter and the Penetrator Augment knife. The passive provides you with a 50% chance to apply bleed up to 20 stacks. Each stack grants you 30% gun damage at Level 5.

At max stacks, you’ll have 600% gun and bleed damage. Additionally, you can use a class mod to upgrade Bloodletter and spec into other passives for even more damage. The knife Augment makes all of your hits critical for five seconds, but a bug in the game allows the bleed to self-stack, letting you ramp up the damage as long as you can deal a critical hit.

Here are the suggested Firmware:

Deadeye (3-set): A complete set of this Firmware grants you additional critical damage, and this set will help you gain damage much faster.

Baker (2-set): Additional shield and health always come in handy, although you can choose any other set you want for the build.

Best Firmware sets for Vex Incarnate weapon build in Borderlands 4

For a gun build, you'll need as many bullets as possible (Image via 2K)

Another build that is just below the meta and is ready to take the crown after the Penetrator Augment ends is the Vex Incarnate weapon build. The build, in theory, allows you to shoot all the bullets without ever reloading, as Eldritch Blast reloads the weapon on hitting an enemy.

With proper pairing with passive skills across the board, the gun damage can ramp up, but the Kaoson SMG is the best pick for the build. One of its manufacturer perks, Torque sticky magazine allows you to shoot sticky grenades that deal double damage. However, each explosion can increase the damage by up to 4%. Since you can shoot unlimited bullets, it allows you to nuke any enemy in seconds.

Here are the suggested Firmware:

Deadeye (2-set): The increase in critical damage is always a great addition, and since most incarnate builds can reliably deal crits, make sure to save a few of these.

Bullets to Spare (2-set): Since you want to prevent reloading often to stack damage, a larger magazine size will allow Eldritch Balst to recover before the magazine goes empty, even if you miss a few shots.

Best Firmware sets for Vex Summoner build in Borderlands 4

Let your Reapers do the job for you (Image via 2K)

One of the most fun builds you can play in Borderlands 4 as Vex is using her Summoner build. She can summon a Reaper with a scythe or a Specter with a gun. It’s a late-game build and isn’t the best for the early game, but once you unlock specialization, the Groundbreaker passive will make you the Grim Reaper.

Groundbreaker allows you to store part of melee damage as extra damage, which you can use to increase your subsequent damage. All you need to do is focus on improving melle, let the Reapers store damage, and unleash it onto enemies. As a bonus, your minions take enemy aggro and provide life regeneration.

Here are the suggested Firmware:

Reel Big Fist (3-set): This Firmware is all about melee damage. The first set grants a 15% increase in melee damage, while the second set grants an additional 25%. As for the final effect, it will create a nova dealing 200% of your melee damage.

Rubberband Man (2-set): Since you’ll be playing close to enemies, more damage reduction and lifesteal can be very helpful in survival.

