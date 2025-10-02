Borderlands 4 Bio-Bulkhead boss location, drops, and mechanics

Bio-Bulkhead is the final boss of the Borderlands 4 mission One Fell Swoop, and it can be tricky if you weren’t paying attention throughout the mission. Like all Bulkhead minions, it’s agile and very powerful, but this one, despite its seeming invulnerability, has an important weakness you’re going to need to exploit. This boss also has a few particularly neat legendaries that you might want to farm as well, depending on your build.
If you’re stuck on dealing with the Bio-Bulkhead in Borderlands 4 though, we’re here to help you get through this fight. It’s a particularly early boss battle, but it does teach players that it’s not always going to be run-and-gun when dealing with bosses in this 2K Games title.
Where to find Bio-Bulkhead boss in Borderlands 4
You’ll find Bio-Bulkhead at the end of the Borderlands 4 mission, One Fell Swoop. It’s the only thing standing in your way of the Airship you’re trying to get to. You’ll see it in a stasis pod, but when it breaks free, it’s going to be time to put in some work.
(Fight begins at 34:40)
Hopefully you were paying attention when you saw the Locust canisters earlier, because those are very important in this fight. Here’s everything you need to know about this early-game boss battle.
Bio-Bulkhead’s attacks in Borderlands 4
Bio-Bulkhead’s attacks
- It can jump from full screen at you to do a pouncing attack. It leaves an elemental patch of damage on the ground as well.
- It can launch a pair of energy waves at you from long range, but they can be jumped over or dodged behind cover.
- It can slam the ground to create yellow waves on the ground like normal Bulkheads.
- It can jump up and down on the ground to create painful elemental damage patches. It also generates a trio of shockwaves that shoot out from the boss in lines.
Borderlands 4’s Bio-Bulkhead is in essence, a souped-up regular Bulkhead, but it has four health blocks, and is far more dangerous. Half of its kit you’ve already seen before: It can jump at you, and makes those annoying shockwaves that you have to jump over. In this case, it also leaves elemental damage on the ground, so you have to watch where you’re landing after a jump.
Tips to defeat Bio-Bulkhead in Borderlands 4
The most annoying thing about Bio-Bulkhead in Borderlands 4, is that it periodically becomes invincible. If its health bar has a bunch of lines through it and a golden shimmer, you need to grab a Locust canister and throw it at the boss.
Zadra will remind you of this, too. You can see the canister generator in the screenshot above. There are a few others around the room, so you aren’t forced to fight him right where he spawns.
Just Grapple and throw it, but beware of its other attacks, because it won’t wait for you to do it. Most of the bosses attacks can be jumped over: The shockwaves, the energy waves, and the shockwave from the elemental damage patches. If it jumps at you, you just need to get out of the way. This is a fight where you’ll likely kite the boss all around the room, so keep an eye on the various elemental damage AOEs on the ground.
Stay away as best you can, because it can also dash at you, and hit you with a melee attack, but if you’re playing keep-away, these pose no threat. I used Vex, and a Corrosive damage weapon, and it dropped in a matter of minutes. Just try to stay within the eyeline of the Locust canister generators to make sure you take this thing’s damage immunity away swiftly.
Noteworthy drops by Bio-Bulkhead in Borderlands 4
There are a few legendary drops you can pick up from the Bio-Bulkhead in Borderlands 4, but you may have to grind for these. Like most other legendaries, they don’t have a particularly high drop rate.
- Waterfall (Grenade Ordinance): Causes additional explosions when damaging targets.
- Sho Kunai (Grenade Ordinance): Grants +10% Movement Speed for a short Duration with each consecutive hit; caps at 7 Stacks.
- Budget Deity (Pistol): Throws 2 Combo Orbs, which place the Atlas Target Lock on enemies damaged by the Combo Orbs
Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features
- All Weapon Manufacturers in Borderlands 4
- Who is the villain of Borderlands 4?
- What are Enhancements in Borderlands 4?
- Does Borderlands 4 have co-op and crossplay?