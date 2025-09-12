Borderlands 4: Fastest ways to farm Eridium

Eridium is a rare currency in Borderlands 4, used to perform various endgame tasks. The most common use will be transferring firmware from one equipment to another for set bonuses. Other uses include respeccing the Character Specialization Tree and using Moxxi's Big Encore Machine for farming specific boss loot.

Ad

While you can get Eridium through various sources, including random drops from chests and enemies, the quantity is usually very low. Here are the best Eridium farming methods currently available in the game.

Fastest ways to farm Eridium in Borderlands 4

Being one of the most valuable resources in the late game and with limited farming sources, it’s better to nab Eridium any chance you get.

Ad

Trending

Contracts/Bounties

Complete contracts for an easy reward (Image via 2K)

The Contracts are the fastest way to stockpile Eridium in Borderlands 4. They consist of specific tasks, such as gathering, assassination, or artifact retrieval, and are available across settlements and safehouse boards. You can pick up to five tasks at a time. Completed Contracts grant a decent chunk of XP, Cash, and Eridium.

Ad

To reset the empty Contract board, log out of the main menu once and continue the game. Occasionally, you can find a rare Contract that will have significantly more Eridium than the regular ones.

In-game Challenges

Simply playing the game will generate Eridium (Image via 2K)

Apart from the Contracts, Eridium can be obtained passively through Challenges. Borderlands 4 presents a list of simple tasks across various categories, such as opening loot chests or performing melee attacks. You can complete them alongside other activities and gain a small amount of resources.

Ad

Note that each Challenge comes with multiple tiers, each awarding at least five Eridium, and completing all tiers will grant you a total of 25 at minimum.

Campaign and Side Missions

Story missions also contain Eridium as a reward (Image via 2K)

Simply progressing the game is also an easy way to acquire Eridium in Borderlands 4. While this method isn’t as fast as the previous two, it’s still better than waiting for a random drop from loot cache or enemies. Both Story and Side missions can reward you with the resource.

Ad

Other places to farm Eridium include Ripper Drill Sites that feature multiple waves of enemies, and chests within the Abandoned Auger Mines. Completing them on a higher difficulty will yield better results, as the Eridium has a much lower drop rate than Cash.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More