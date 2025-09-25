Borderlands 4: Free for the TASKing walkthrough

Free for the TASKing in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that you can get from Kilo, one of the crew members you helped recruit for The Kairos Job mission. The task itself is quite simple and has just two simple objectives. However, it requires quite a bit of concentration to complete due to its puzzling nature. The rewards for completing this mission are also great, making it worth the time and effort.

This article will highlight the best way to complete Free for the TASKing in Borderlands 4.

How to start Free for the TASKing in Borderlands 4

Here is how you can find and accept the Free for the TASKing side quest in Borderlands 4:

Navigate to The Howl region in The Fadefields part of the map.

region in part of the map. You will need to get to The Launchpad Faction Town to find the NPC named Kilo . The character will be present at the same location from where The Kairos Job mission starts .

to find the . The character will be present at the . Kilo will be standing right outside the house. Interact with the NPC to trigger the quest window and then accept it to begin progression.

Location of Kilo for Free for the TASKing side quest in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

It is important to note that you will need to have completed The Kairos Job to access this side quest. It acts as a linked quest that cannot be done until you have already completed the other mission and recruited Kilo.

How to complete Free for the TASKing in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick guide that fans can use to complete the Free for the TASKing side quest in Borderlands 4:

Find Order Pod

Order Pod can be located with quest marker on map (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Once you have accepted the mission, wait for Kilo to finish the conversation and receive the first objective. You will be provided with coordinates that will mark a new location to the left in The Howl area. The Order Pod will be present on top of a large rock at the edge. Use the quest marker to reach the location quickly.

Smack button

Control panel of the Order Pod with buttons and levers (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

After finding the pod, you will need to walk to the left side of the container to find the controls. This part of the mission is similar to The Kairos Job, where you will be instructed to complete a set of moves to open up the Order Pod.

To begin this phase, you will need to Smack the red button present on the lower half of the controls. This will begin a set of instructions from Kilo that you need to follow and interact with the different buttons and levers present on the pod.

Here are the actions that you will need to complete to open it:

Smack the Button (Bottom)

the Flip the Switch (Left)

the Shoot the Panel (Top)

the Pull the Lever (Right)

the Smack the Button (Bottom)

the Press the Button (Bottom)

the Pull the Lever (Right)

the Press the Button (Bottom)

the Smack the Button (Bottom)

the Press the Button (Bottom)

the Shoot the Panel (Top)

the Flip the Switch (Left)

the Press the Button (Bottom)

the Shoot the Panel (Top)

the Flip the Switch (Left)

the Pull the Lever (Right)

the Flip the Switch (Left)

the Pull the Lever (Right)

the Press the Button (Bottom)

the Shoot the Panel (Top)

the Smack the Button (Bottom)

the Flip the Switch (Left)

Open the Weapon Cache inside the Order Pod (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Borderlands 4 Unpaid Tab walkthrough

This will open the Order Pod, and the front door will become accessible. Walk inside and interact with the container inside to obtain a gun from the Weapon Cache. Once you do this, Free for the TASKing in Borderlands 4 will be marked as completed.

All Free for the TASKing rewards in Borderlands 4

By completing Free for the TASKing in Borderlands 4, you can get the following rewards:

1000 Cash

2 Eridium

Experience Points

