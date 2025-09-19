Borderlands 4: Full Specialization tree guide

The Specialization tree in Borderlands 4 is an additional passive skill tree that unlocks for the endgame. Vault Hunters who want to go the extra mile and unlock added potential in their build can accumulate enough "Specialization Points" and then invest those points in further improving several aspects of their power.

Unlike the passive skill tree, the Specialization tree is the same for all four Vault Hunters. This means that Vex, Rafa, Harlow, and Amon all share the same tree despite being very different classes.

This article goes over the basics of the Specialization tree, how to unlock it, and which nodes are best according to your build.

Disclaimer: Story spoilers are present in this article.

How does the Specialization tree work in Borderlands 4

The Specialization tree in Borderlands 4 unlocks after completing the main campaign. After defeating the final boss and speaking with Lilith inside Moxxi's bar, your journey in the endgame begins, marking the starting point of your Specializations and the Ultimate Vault Hunter difficulties.

The XP for your Specialization can be earned via regular means, similar to how you earn your XP for levels. Even after reaching the max level cap of 50, you will continue to earn Specialization points by doing almost anything in the game, indicated by the purple bar surrounding your level.

Unlocking Specializations (Image via 2K Games)

The Specialization tree can be found just to the right of the Skills tab, and consists of four main columns and three subcolumns. Each main column has one primary passive node and three sub-nodes. The subcolumns have the same, with one primary node and three sub-nodes.

The primary passive node takes up 10 points, further unlocking its sub-nodes. Each sub-nodes need one point to unlock.

The subcolumns, on the other hand, are located between two main columns and unlock only after investing 10 points each in two main columns.

Furthermore, after investing a set number of points in the tree, you will have four slots unlocked on the left, allowing you to equip any four of the passive nodes to activate them for your build.

Sharpshooter and Runner tree as examples (Image via 2K Games)

For a clearer idea, let us take the image above as an example. The "Sharpshooter" in the third column has one primary node, followed by three sub-nodes. Then there is the "Daredevil" as part of the subcolumn in between the Sharpshooter and Runner columns. "Daredevil" can only be unlocked if you invest 10 points in both the "Sharpshooter" and the "Runner" nodes.

According to our playthrough, we did not find any limitations to the amount of points you can spend on your Specialization tree.

Best Specialization nodes to take for your build in Borderlands 4

Sharpshooter and Runner are the best nodes for any build that relies on weapon damage. Pairing those with Daredevil, players can have a solid combination of both weapon/skill damage in the endgame. Notable passives include "Now with Caffeine," "I am a Gun," and "Honed Mind." Rafa and Vex can make use of these nodes in their build.

Survivor, Brute, and Gadgeteer are the best nodes for tank and Ordnance weapons. Amon and Harlow will benefit the most from these nodes. Notable passives include "Tripwire," "Full Spectrum Arsenal," "Fragmentation Payload," and "Bullets Are Scared Of Me".

