Borderlands 4: How to get Aegon's Dream Legendary AR

If you're wondering why Aegon's Dream, the Legendary AR in Borderlands 4, sounds familiar, you must be a dire-hard fan of Game of Thrones. The name is a reference to King Aegon Targaryen, who appears in the series, House of the Dragon. Given that Borderlands often draws inspiration from other fandoms, this fits well into the overall narrative.
While Aegon's Dream is very real (and more likely achievable here than in HOTD), you will need to do a bit of grinding to obtain this weapon. That being said, here's how to get the Legendary AR and what you can expect from it in terms of firepower.
How to get Aegon's Dream Legendary AR in Borderlands 4?
Aegon's Dream is one of the three dedicated Legendary pieces of gear that you can farm by tackling the boss known as Horace (whose name sounds a lot like Horus from Warhammer 40,000). You will first encounter him in the Down and Outbound Main Mission, and once completed, you can return to his marker to fight him as many times as you want.
He's not the toughest boss to fight, but he can be annoying. Nevertheless, there is an easy way to tackle him, and that's by using weapons that will first take down his shields, and then use an Incendiary to shoot Horace until he burns to a crisp. Keep in mind that farming for Legendarys will take time, so be prepared to rerun this gauntlet over and over again.
What does Aegon's Dream Legendary AR in Borderlands 4 do?
Aegon's Dream is an Incendiary Vladof AR that has a Gold Perk called Prophetic. Since the weapon takes reference from GOT, namely "A Song of Ice and Fire," the weapon can not only shoot Incendiary, but Cryo rounds as well. This makes it adept at dealing with both Flesh and Armor. If you ever encounter enemies that have these two Health types, this weapon will be perfect for taking them out.
The Incendiary and Cryo rounds alternate, and when the Double Barrel attachment is active, both damage types are activated simultaneously. As mentioned, enemies won't know what hit them, as long as they don't have shields. The weapon is horrible against shielded foes.
