Borderlands 4: How to get Aegon's Dream Legendary AR

If you're wondering why Aegon's Dream, the Legendary AR in Borderlands 4, sounds familiar, you must be a dire-hard fan of Game of Thrones. The name is a reference to King Aegon Targaryen, who appears in the series, House of the Dragon. Given that Borderlands often draws inspiration from other fandoms, this fits well into the overall narrative.

Ad

While Aegon's Dream is very real (and more likely achievable here than in HOTD), you will need to do a bit of grinding to obtain this weapon. That being said, here's how to get the Legendary AR and what you can expect from it in terms of firepower.

How to get Aegon's Dream Legendary AR in Borderlands 4?

Horace in the flesh! (Image via 2k)

Aegon's Dream is one of the three dedicated Legendary pieces of gear that you can farm by tackling the boss known as Horace (whose name sounds a lot like Horus from Warhammer 40,000). You will first encounter him in the Down and Outbound Main Mission, and once completed, you can return to his marker to fight him as many times as you want.

Ad

Trending

He's not the toughest boss to fight, but he can be annoying. Nevertheless, there is an easy way to tackle him, and that's by using weapons that will first take down his shields, and then use an Incendiary to shoot Horace until he burns to a crisp. Keep in mind that farming for Legendarys will take time, so be prepared to rerun this gauntlet over and over again.

What does Aegon's Dream Legendary AR in Borderlands 4 do?

(Image via 2k | YouTube/Joltzdude139)

Aegon's Dream is an Incendiary Vladof AR that has a Gold Perk called Prophetic. Since the weapon takes reference from GOT, namely "A Song of Ice and Fire," the weapon can not only shoot Incendiary, but Cryo rounds as well. This makes it adept at dealing with both Flesh and Armor. If you ever encounter enemies that have these two Health types, this weapon will be perfect for taking them out.

Ad

The Incendiary and Cryo rounds alternate, and when the Double Barrel attachment is active, both damage types are activated simultaneously. As mentioned, enemies won't know what hit them, as long as they don't have shields. The weapon is horrible against shielded foes.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More