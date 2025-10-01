Borderlands 4: How to get Lead Balloon legendary Shotgun

The Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4 features explosive damage output. It is a unique weapon that is manufactured by Torgue in the game and has a chance to come with lethal elemental damage. It is one of the easier legendary-tier weapons that you can secure without having to explore through several zones.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to get the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to farm Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4

Here is a guide that fans can use to get the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4:

Travel to The Fadefields region of the map.

region of the map. Go to the Coastal Bonescape area in The Fadefields and go near the bottom-most part near the boundary of the map, next to the water.

in The Fadefields and go near the bottom-most part near the boundary of the map, next to the water. You can find the location of the Riptide Grotto by going to the Fast Travel station in Coastal Bonescape and then travelling directly downward on the map . This is a named Point of Interest on the map.

by going to the in Coastal Bonescape and then . This is a named Point of Interest on the map. Once you get to the location, you can enter and start defeating the enemies inside. The area can be narrow in some parts , so make sure to watch your surroundings at all times.

, so make sure to watch your surroundings at all times. After taking down any potential mobs present, you will be able to fight the Splashzone boss . It is easy to defeat the challenger as you can easily dodge most of its attacks .

. It is easy to defeat the challenger as you can . Spam gunfire to deal damage and stack as many critical hits as you can to defeat the boss quickly. Once Splashzone is taken down, the game will drop a lot of different loot, and has a chance to also drop the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4.

as you can to defeat the boss quickly. Once Splashzone is taken down, the game will drop a lot of different loot, and has a chance to also in Borderlands 4. You can also utilize Moxxi’s Big Encore to challenge the boss again till you get your preferred item drop.

Ad

Trending

Location of the Riptide Grotto POI in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@Cashew1405)

Also read: When should you do Side Missions in Borderlands 4?

Ad

It is important to note that you may need to grind a bit before you obtain a specific weapon variant. Carrying a loadout filled with legendary weapons and perks can help you defeat the boss faster. Elemental damage like Cryo and Corrosion can also be great for stacking damage and finishing the fight.

You will need to complete the main storyline and unlock the entire southern part of The Fadefields to be able to access the Riptide Grotto.

Ad

All Lead Balloon legendary shotgun unique effects and stats in Borderlands 4

Here are the unique effects and stats of the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4:

Unique effect

Defeating Splashzone boss can drop the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun (Image via Youtube/@Cashew1405)

Read more: Borderlands 4 Rising Action walkthrough

Ad

The Lead Balloon legendary shotgun comes with the Lightweight perk by default. All projectiles shot by the weapon can float upwards and split into different parts before exploding. These are great for clearing out groups of enemies at a distance.

Stats at Level 50

Here are the stats of the Shameless Lead Balloon at Level 50:

Damage: 1153 x 3 (per bullet)

1153 x 3 (per bullet) Accuracy: 73%

73% Reload Time: 1.6 seconds

1.6 seconds Fire rate: 2.1/second

2.1/second Magazine Size: 8

The overall damage output may differ for every individual depending on the variant and loadout build. It is a great weapon that can be used in the early game, but may have to be replaced later with more powerful shotguns.

Ad

Elemental

Some variants will arrive with a chance to deal elemental damage to enemies. The stats will be mentioned within the weapon’s details alongside the total damage output when it is triggered.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More