Borderlands 4: How to get Lead Balloon legendary Shotgun

The Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4 features explosive damage output. It is a unique weapon that is manufactured by Torgue in the game and has a chance to come with lethal elemental damage. It is one of the easier legendary-tier weapons that you can secure without having to explore through several zones.
This article will highlight the best way to get the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4.
How to farm Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4
Here is a guide that fans can use to get the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4:
- Travel to The Fadefields region of the map.
- Go to the Coastal Bonescape area in The Fadefields and go near the bottom-most part near the boundary of the map, next to the water.
- You can find the location of the Riptide Grotto by going to the Fast Travel station in Coastal Bonescape and then travelling directly downward on the map. This is a named Point of Interest on the map.
- Once you get to the location, you can enter and start defeating the enemies inside. The area can be narrow in some parts, so make sure to watch your surroundings at all times.
- After taking down any potential mobs present, you will be able to fight the Splashzone boss. It is easy to defeat the challenger as you can easily dodge most of its attacks.
- Spam gunfire to deal damage and stack as many critical hits as you can to defeat the boss quickly. Once Splashzone is taken down, the game will drop a lot of different loot, and has a chance to also drop the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4.
- You can also utilize Moxxi’s Big Encore to challenge the boss again till you get your preferred item drop.
It is important to note that you may need to grind a bit before you obtain a specific weapon variant. Carrying a loadout filled with legendary weapons and perks can help you defeat the boss faster. Elemental damage like Cryo and Corrosion can also be great for stacking damage and finishing the fight.
You will need to complete the main storyline and unlock the entire southern part of The Fadefields to be able to access the Riptide Grotto.
All Lead Balloon legendary shotgun unique effects and stats in Borderlands 4
Here are the unique effects and stats of the Lead Balloon legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4:
Unique effect
The Lead Balloon legendary shotgun comes with the Lightweight perk by default. All projectiles shot by the weapon can float upwards and split into different parts before exploding. These are great for clearing out groups of enemies at a distance.
Stats at Level 50
Here are the stats of the Shameless Lead Balloon at Level 50:
- Damage: 1153 x 3 (per bullet)
- Accuracy: 73%
- Reload Time: 1.6 seconds
- Fire rate: 2.1/second
- Magazine Size: 8
The overall damage output may differ for every individual depending on the variant and loadout build. It is a great weapon that can be used in the early game, but may have to be replaced later with more powerful shotguns.
Elemental
Some variants will arrive with a chance to deal elemental damage to enemies. The stats will be mentioned within the weapon’s details alongside the total damage output when it is triggered.
