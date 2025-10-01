Borderlands 4: The Falling Wall walkthrough

The Falling Wall kicks off the final section of Borderlands 4, where players really start pushing towards the Timekeeper. His city is locked down tight, and there’s only one way in. Thankfully, you’ve got a crew of people behind you, and at least one of them knows a way in. This particular mission is all about getting a foothold in his city, so you can come and go, and have a place to respawn at, should things get too spicy.

Before you can do The Falling Wall in Borderlands 4 though, you need to complete Another Day, Another Universe, but they come one right after another, so you can’t miss this main story mission. If you aren’t quite sure where to go to get this mission moving forward, we’re here to help.

Complete The Falling Wall walkthrough in Borderlands 4

Mission info

Starting Location: Carcadia Burn, Tonnage Peel (Moxxi’s Bar)

Carcadia Burn, Tonnage Peel (Moxxi’s Bar) Quest Giver: Lilith

Lilith Unlock Requirements: Complete Another Day, Another Universe

Complete Another Day, Another Universe Recommended Level: 25+

Mission steps

Check on Lilith

Investigate City Wall

Go to safehouse

Capture safehouse, talk to Zadra

1) Check on Lilith

Once you wrap Another Day, Another Universe in Borderlands 4, you’ll pick up The Falling Wall. After listening to everyone talk, you can talk to Lilith to check on her. She wants to help, but she’s not quite ready yet, and needs to rest. There’s not much to do here other than listen to Zadra, Lilith, and Moxxi talk.

However, Zadra reveals that this is the best time to strike the Timekeeper: There’s a breach in his otherwise impenetrable city walls. While ECHO-4 isn’t going to guide you perfectly to the location, we can help.

2) Investigate City Wall

The fastest way to get to the break-point in the wall of Borderlands 4’s The Falling Wall mission is to come from Makeshift Chalet Safehouse in Lopside, Carcadia Burn. The map below shows your starting location, and objective to progress towards the city wall.

The only hard part of this mission is actually getting inside (Image via 2K Games)

From there, you’re going to travel southeast, towards the Siltgrasp Canyon point of interest. The map above should give you a clear idea on where you’re going to enter.

I traveled through Embrace’s Bluff, and into Slitgrasp Canyon proper. Upon arriving, you’re going to see a massive bit of wreckage, so go that way. Just keep going forward, and you’ll see a Grapple Point to hook onto.

Or you can just climb up the rocks, either way, you’ll get to an open area with more wreckage. Enter the wreckage to see what looks like the command room of a ship. There are two buttons here, each pointing at a door. Both appear to be “locked”, but push the one that’s facing east (towards the way you’re going). The door in front of you should open after a few moments.

Now you’re in Carcadia District, moving forward through an abysmal area. Move forward, fighting a few order troops, and climb the wreckage until you find a Grapple Point to use. Follow the steps, fight off a few Witnesses, and make your way across another broken platform.

After crossing another gap, you’ll get a Grapple Point for this section of Borderlands 4. The rest is pretty straight forward. You’ll drop down into an area that’s closed off, but the path downward will lead you deeper into this zone

3) Go to safehouse

If you want to go forward, you need to go down (Image via 2K Games)

Once you’re in the area that leads you down during The Falling Wall in Borderlands 4, you’ll have investigated the city wall, and now it’s time to go to the safehouse. Follow ECHO-4 down a steep slope, where Order forces will be waiting for you. It’s a pretty heated battle, and expect everyone to be at least a level higher than you.

There’s at least one Badass Armature in the group, too. There’s also an annoying swarm of Kratch, because things can’t just be easy. That’s why Vex is so great; just summon a Specter or two, and they’ll take out those bats in no time. After the fight, follow ECHO-4. There are a few points of interest here, but they don’t really do much at this point in time other than be a hub for side quests.

Instead, follow the path to the safehouse, unless you’re craving more exp, then, by all means! Outside of the safehouse, there is a swarm of Order forces, including a Badass Hulkhead, so be careful. Fight your way through these, then follow ECHO-4 to a Grapple Point at The Lockaway.

4) Capture safehouse, talk to Zadra

Just grab hold of the Timekeeper's face, and swing through it (Image via 2K Games)

In order to capture the safehouse in Borderlands 4, you’ll have to do some fighting, and unlock it just like you did every other safehouse in the game. There are a few Order forces inside this Borderlands 4 safehouse too, so it’s not super safe yet.

Take them down, and follow ECHO-4 to the Datapad. If you’re stumped, look up in the building, and you’ll see a Grapple Point on an image of the Timekeeper. Grapple it and you’ll go right through. Follow the path up to get the Datapad on the table.

Then go to the nearby Command Console and claim the Command Console to keep this as a permanent safehouse. When you’re ready, talk to Zadra, and you’ll wrap up The Falling Wall in Borderlands 4, and get ready for the next mission, Means of Ascent.

Claim your XP, cash, Pistol, the Red Right Hand Vault Hunter Style and Red Right Hand ECHO-4 Paintjob, and get ready to move on. Things are only going to get harder from here.

