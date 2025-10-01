Borderlands 4: How to get Pacemaker legendary Repkit

Pacemaker is one of the legendary Repkits in Borderlands 4 that you can actually pick up pretty early in the game, if you’re lucky. If you don’t pick one up the first time you fight the boss that drops it, you can always come back and farm it. It also has a truly incredible ability that will keep you consistently healing, which is something I prefer over some of the other legendary repkits I’ve picked up.

While you could see this drop from virtually any enemy in the game, we know of at least one boss you can farm to pick up a Pacemaker in Borderlands 4. It took me about thirty minutes of consistent grinding, and I looted five other legendaries first. Here’s what you need to know about getting a Pacemaker in BL4.

How to farm the Pacemaker legendary Repkit in Borderlands 4

You can farm the Pacemaker legendary Repkit early in Borderlands 4, because it drops from Horace. All you have to do is fast travel back to the The Launchpad, and ride up to the Order Surveillance Center. Feel free to skip pretty much every enemy and go to the end of the dungeon.

At least the Pacemaker's found on an easy boss like Horace (Image via 2K Games)



Fast travel to The Launchpad in The Fadefields

Open the map and set a ping for Moxxi’s Encore in Order Surveillance Center

Rush your way through the Order Surveillance Center, until you reach the end

Refill your ammo at the vending machine

Trigger Moxxi’s Encore for ~23k cash.

Jump down the pit and fight Horace

Loot the body, and if you need to try again, run into the nearby room with the purple warp

Rinse and repeat as necessdary

Horace is a very easy fight, to be honest. If you have some Shock damage to break down his shields, and Ignite/Corrosive damage to shred through his physical health, you should have no problem.

Just remember that he’s still a ranged enemy in Phase 1 of this fight, and melee in Phase 2. If you don’t see Pacemaker drop at the end of this Borderlands 4 boss fight, feel free to try again. It’s a short fight, making it an easy farm. Vex is still one of the easiest ways to farm, thanks to the Specters, and even easier still if you have the infinite damage build.

Pacemaker legendary unique effect and stats

The Pacemaker's absolutely worth having around (Image via 2K Games)

What makes the Pacemaker so great in Borderlands 4 is its special ability is a passive heal, in addition to activating the Repkit as an item. Its secondary property can likely vary. In my case, it’s temporary Radiation Immunity after using the Repkit, which I can see being quite useful.

Pulsometer

Pulseometer is the unique legendary ability for the Pacemaker in BL4. It’s incredibly useful, because it passively regenerates Health over time, increasing in Rate when your Health is low.

