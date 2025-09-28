Borderlands 4: How to get Stop Gap legendary Sniper Rifle

Stop Gap in Borderlands 4 is a weapon for those who love pure gun builds. It’s a Sniper Rifle that deals more damage the longer you hold the trigger. The process will slow down its fire rate, but that only helps you aim better when scoped in. Paired with low cooldown Repkits with the Amp perk and a combination of character passive and specialization, this gun can deal a lot of damage per bullet.

This guide will show you where to farm the Stop Gap legendary Sniper Rifle in Borderlands 4.

How to farm Stop Gap in Borderlands 4

Defeat the Blackhive to farm Stop Gap (Image via 2K)

To farm Stop Gap, you’ll need to defeat the boss within 'The Claim' Auger Mine called The Blackhive. It’s a big Wildhorn mutated by the toxins leaking across the arena. The path leading into the mine is within the same cave as Zadra’s Backup Plan.

The boss does not have any armor or shield, but is bloated with health and is very tanky. It also houses a Kratch nest on its head and will continuously spawn flying enemies through the fight. If you don’t have a strong enough build, moving around the arena is the best combat strategy.

Defeating The Blackhive has a small chance to drop the Stop Gap legendary Sniper Rifle. Once the fight is complete, take the teleporter orb back outside the room to use Moxxi’s Big Encore to challenge the boss again until you have the weapon.

Borderlands 4 Stop Gap unique perk and stats

Stop Gap is a Vladof Weapon, but it benefits from multiple manufacturer parts if you’re looking to maximize its damage. Here’s everything you need to know about its unique perk and stats.

Reconfigure

When firing, Stop Gap’s firerate will decrease by up to 20% with each bullet, but during that time, the gun will gain increasing damage per shot, up to 750%. While the game does not mention it, you can boost the weapon damage to get even better results from its unique perk.

Alt Fire - Shotgun

Another fixed perk on the weapon is the Alt-Fire mode, turning the Sniper Rifle into a shotgun. You only get 12 bullets in this mode, which does not benefit from Reconfigure.

Stats at Level 50

Stop Gap perks and stats (Image via 2K)

Here are the stats for the Plasma Coil at Level 50:

Damage: 1,012

Accuracy: 89%

Reload time: 3.0 seconds

Fire rate: 4.9/second

Magazine size: 16

Like most of the weapons, the base stats are not set in stone and can be different with each roll. Additionally, for maximum damage potential, look for a Jakobs perk on the weapon and a larger base magazine size.

