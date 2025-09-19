Borderlands 4: Imminent Jest walkthrough

The Imminent Jest side-quest in Borderlands 4 can be picked up from Carcadia Burn. The mission starts innocently but turns deadly in the very end. While it does not feature any major rewards, it does give you some XP and Money. You can do this mission early in the game, which is good considering you would need some cash at this stage. It should take you approximately 10 minutes or less to complete.

This article will provide a complete walkthrough of Imminent Jest in Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 Imminent Jest quest guide

Taking the quest from Jankus (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

The Borderlands 4 Imminent Jest quest can only be picked up from one location. Here are some basics you need to know before you kick-start this side quest in-game:

Recommended Level : 20 or above

: 20 or above Quest giver : Jankus

: Jankus Location : Lopside in Carcadia Burn

: Lopside in Carcadia Burn Time to beat on average:10-15 minutes

You need to have finished the "A Lot to Process" quest in the main storyline before you can unlock this quest. Once you do, simply go to Lopside in Carcadia Burn. In the south-western part of Lopside, you will have to get to the rocky island, where you will discover a giant Psycho. This location will appear on your map as soon as you approach the region, so you can navigate it easily. The Psycho is Jankus; he will give you the quest.

Stage 1: Shoot the pipe to prank Crankus

Shooting the sludge pipe (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Jankus asks you to shoot a sludge pipe to prank his brother, Crankus. Head north for approximately 600 meters from Jankus' location. You'll discover a building named Villa De Cranku. You'll see Crankus under a large pipe, which will glow red to denote the objective point.

Shoot the pipe, and the sludge will drop on Crankus. Instead of getting angry, he applauds for you and asks you to speak with him. This will lead you to the next stage of the Imminent Jest quest in Borderlands 4.

Stage 2: Speak with Crankus and sabotage the air conditioning unit

Pull the air conditioning unit (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Crankus sends you to Jankus' house in the north, approximately 400 meters away. You must go there and sabotage the latter's air conditioning. Move towards his location, and once you arrive, pull the AC unit with your grapple.

It will detach and fall off the roof. However, it will also set Jankus on fire, who will screech and run outside.

Stage 3: Return to Crankus

Return to Crankus in the same location you visited him previously. He seems amused by the prank that set his brother on fire. Crankus reveals that it was all a prank on you, the player. Jankus appears and is seemingly unharmed.

Stage 4: Kill the Psycho brothers

The two brothers attack you to steal all your valuables. Kill them both; they are rather easy to deal with and will go down without much of a fight. Jankus will attack you with a large melee weapon, and Crankus will shoot at you from a longer range.

They don't have high HP, so it shouldn't take you long to rout them. Once they're both dealt with, the Imminent Jest quest in Borderlands 4 will end.

All rewards for clearing the Borderlands 4 Imminent Jest quest

There aren't many rewards for clearing this quest in Borderlands 4. The brothers may drop valuable items for you in some rare cases; however, you likely get some ammo and other common drops once you kill them.

So, the most you can get from finishing the Imminent Jest quest is:

5000+ XP

Cash

The two brothers can be difficult to deal with based on your level in the game. For players around Level 20, defeating the two may take some effort. However, if your level is 30 or above, you will likely have enough perks and weaponry to destroy Jankus and Crankus near instantly.

