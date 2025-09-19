Borderlands 4: Potty Mouth walkthrough & choices guide

Potty Mouth is a fun side mission in Borderlands 4 that is based around GenIVIV. The quest’s name fits well, since she speaks with a foul-mouthed attitude and is currently a toilet AI. Your job is to help her get out of the town with the help of Crimson Raider’s leader, Claptrap. You can find the quest in the Embracer’s Bluff area near the Makeshift Chalet safehouse in Lopside.

Completing the quest will reward you with a large amount of XP and a GenIVIV cosmetic for your ECHO. However, the quest will also let you decide what to do with GenIVIV. Here’s a complete guide for Potty Mouth in Borderlands 4.

Potty Mouth walkthrough in Borderlands 4

Talking to GenIVIV and the town leader

Listen to what GenIVIV has to say (Image via 2K)

As you accept the quest, GenIVIV orders you to kill everyone in town because she does not want to be used as a toilet anymore. Bring a sensible person, you’ll try to reason with her, and decide to hear the other side of the story from the town leader.

Talk to the town leader (Image via 2K)

Go to the first floor of the central building to find the leader inside his spa. By speaking to the NPC, you’ll find out that townspeople also share similar feelings towards GenIVIV and ask you to take her away.

Get GenIVIV out of Embracer’s Bluff

Formulate a plan to get GenIVIV out (Image via 2K)

Head back to GenIVIV and brief her on the situation. She’ll be happy to get out of the place as soon as possible and even advise you to lift the toilet seat using your back. Don’t worry, you won’t be doing the heavy lifting, but instead will summon an old friend for help, the mighty Claptrap.

Use the Clap signal

Light up the Clap signal (Image via 2K)

This part is exactly what you think it is. Head on top of the main building and activate the Calp signal in the sky. Within a few moments, Calptrap will come flying to the rescue. It is then you’ll find out both of them go a long way back in the Borderlands franchise, and how GenIVIV became a toilet AI.

Assist Claptrap

Claptrap gets stuck on the toilet (Image via 2K)

Despite their differences, Calptrap will help her, but while trying to get her out, he will get stuck on the seat. Follow Calptrap’s instructions to help him get GenIVIV’s AI out of the toilet and integrate with her. However, that’s not the freedom she wanted.

Finding GenIVIV a new body

Find a broomba to put GenIVIV inside (Image via 2K)

To separate Calptrap and GenIVIV, you’ll need to find a new device. Head into the main house and smack the broomba inside. Collect the drone and head back. Claptrap will insert her AI into the new body. However, her attitude will change, which is something even she can’t believe.

Hit GenIVIV (Image via 2K)

As a result, GenIVIV will task you with slapping some sense into her, and in the process, you’ll break the broomba. Even after that, the problem will remain, and she’ll ask you to clean her code.

Clearing Order depot and getting GenIVIV a new body

Find the new drone (Image via 2K)

Head into the Order depot and clear out the area. Once you defeat all the enemies, look for a new body for GenIVIV, who’s not shying away from expressing love for Claptrap. Explore the area to find an experimental drone for GenIVIV that can create synth soldiers. Set it down so Claptrap can transfer the data.

Two GenIVIVs

Claptrap will copy GenIVIV's code (Image via 2K)

As it turns out, Claptrap copied GenIVIV’s AI instead of transferring it, creating two of them. The older one does not like this move and turns hostile. The fight doesn’t last too long as the broomba isn’t as durable. However, you will soon face the backup infantry from enemies who may have detected that you stole their tech.

Defeating the Order

Defeat the Order reinforcements (Image via 2K)

The area will once again get swarmed by the Order, but this time you won’t be alone. GenIVIV will help you by creating Synth soldiers who will fight alongside you. After the fight concludes, you’ll find out how bloodthirsty GenIVIV actually is. Although if you’ve played previous Borderlands games, you already know about her nature. Following that, she will set out to hunt Rippers in the nearby camp.

Help GenIVIV defeat Rippers

Follow GenIVIV to a Ripper camp (Image via 2K)

The next step will take you into a Ripper camp nearby, and you’ll help GenIVIV take down all enemies. Despite being a side mission, it is one of the best missions to farm XP in Borderlands 4 due to the number of enemies present. After completing the objective, Claptrap concludes she is crazy and decides to break up.

Defeat GenIVIV

Pick up the cores of GenIVIV (Image via 2K)

Claptrap’s decision did not go down well with GenIVIV, and she decides to wipe out all humans in response. The breakup leads to the final boss fight of the mission, where you need to defeat the drone and the minions. After the fight, collect both of the cores lying on the ground. The fight will also revert GenIVIV to her original self.

Take GenIVIV to Moxxi

Decide what to do with GenIVIV (Image via 2K)

With no idea what to do with GenIVIV, take the cores to Moxxi, who will give you the choice to wipe the AI or put her inside a jukebox. The choice here is entirely yours, but I noted that if you decide to wipe GenIVIV, the game will not show you the process. The objective also says “erase her forever (probably),” leading me to believe that it’s not the last time we see the foul-mouthed AI in Borderlands.

Check out our other guides on the game:

