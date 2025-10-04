Borderlands 4 The Mole's Gambit walkthrough

The Mole’s Gambit in Borderlands 4 is part of a lengthy series of missions. It follows a storyline based around the Carcadia Burn region. It is one of the middle game side quests that you can choose to complete and gain some resources as rewards. However, it can be a bit difficult to complete, so it is recommended to carry a loadout with legendary weapons and power-ups.
This article will highlight the best way to complete Mole’s Gambit in Borderlands 4.
How to start Mole’s Gambit in Borderlands 4
You will need to travel to Carcadia Burn and then make your way to the Ruined Sumplands region. Navigate to the Carcadia Faction Town located near the Southern boundary of the area. You will need to meet the NPC named Levaine to get the side quest Mole’s Gambit in Borderlands 4.
It is important to note that you must have completed the previous mission from Levaine called A Traitor Within to unlock this side quest. It is one of the longer missions due to the several objectives that you will be tasked with.
How to complete Mole’s Gambit in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick overview that fans can use to complete Mole’s Gambit in Borderlands 4 easily:
Destroy Willem’s devices
You will need to go around the town and destroy the marked devices. This part is quite easy, as you can walk out of the hall after ending the conversation with Levaine and follow the objective markers on your screen to find the devices.
The devices will be placed in different areas and will look like make-shift antennas. All you have to do is find these objects and melee them to destroy. With every device you break, the counter for your objective will rise. You will need to destroy a total of 5 devices.
The antennas will be placed in some high spots as well, with the objective marker indicating its exact position on your screen.
Find EMP parts
You will need to find a total of 3 parts near the Faction Town. For this part, you need to get to The Marrow Narrows and fight off several enemies to clear the area or choose to ignore the mobs and simply run around and search for the parts. Two of the EMP parts can be found on top of two different cranes.
You will need to use your grapple to climb to the top of these cranes. Once you spot the item, it will be highlighted on your screen to help you grab it. The third and final part can be found on the ground lying on the edge of the search zone near the first crane.
The first item will be located near a door on the crane. It looks like a metallic bundle of canisters with green color on its body. The second item looks like an antenna on a tripod. The third item is a metallic ball.
Find Order convoy & Kill convoy guards
For this objective, you will need to go to the Grindstone of the Worthy region. Use the map to get close to the mission marker and then defeat all guards waiting near the vehicles parked on the road.
This gunfight is quite easy as the number of guards at a time is less, and they do not have any specialized attacks. However, the enemies will arrive in waves, so make sure to check for new guards and Warheads that spawn on the road.
Hack convoy signal
Climb up on the back of the trailer truck in the middle of the road and interact with the box present on top. It will take a few seconds and mark the objective as completed while an animation plays on the antenna on the side.
Breach Order depot
Use the map again and head to the Southern boundary of the Grindstone of the Worthy region near The Excrucible POI. You will face a lot of guards and enemies in this area that you need to defeat to clear a path into the depot.
Follow the marker and make your way to the destroyed left wall of the depot. Grapple to get to the top and cross over to the inside of the facility. Go straight for a few seconds and then head to the left again. You will need to go inside the protected cave-like facility built within the mountains.
Assemble EMP
Take the route on the left and use the ramps to climb up and head over to the large room on the upper floor. An objective marker will appear inside a round table-like slot inside the large room.
Place the device on top by interacting with the marked location. Interact with the ball again to place the second part. Repeat the same to assemble the item and place the antenna on the top of the metal ball.
Let EMP charge
Once the EMP device is assembled, it will require a total of 1 minute and 30 seconds to charge. During this time, you will need to protect the item and eliminate all enemies flocking around you. Try to take down as many enemies as possible from a long distance to avoid overcrowding.
At the end of the countdown, the device will emit a blue pulse that will envelop the room. Once Levaine finishes the conversation, you will receive a new objective.
Get to Willem
Track the objective marker and head to the right side of the room, and go through the small door. Take a left and then jump down through the opening on the left side of the red room.
Enter the large room to complete this objective. A short conversation will initiate once you reach this spot.
Kill Willem
Willem will initially stand on top of the balcony while weaker enemies attack you on the ground. Spam your abilities and gunfire on the boss to chip away at his health. He will throw corrosive attacks toward your location, but they are slow projectiles and can be dodged easily.
Simply maintain your distance from the boss and shoot him down. The second phase of his health bar goes down a bit faster, making it easy to eliminate Willem. If you have weapons that can deal elemental damage, it can speed up the process even more.
Talk to Levaine
After defeating Willem, you need to head back to the hall where Levaine gave you the mission inside the Faction Town. You can find the NPC standing near the tree. Interact with Levaine and complete the conversation to receive appreciation from the leaders. Once the conversation ends, the mission will be marked as completed, and you will receive the rewards.
All Mole’s Gambit rewards in Borderlands 4
Here is a list of all the rewards you can get by completing Mole’s Gambit in Borderlands 4:
- 8 Eridium
- 2500 Cash
- Experience Points
- SMG weapon
- Vault Hunter Head skin
