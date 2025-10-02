Borderlands 4: To the Limb It walkthrough

To the Limb it in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that you can find in The Fadefields region. It is a straightforward mission that has a small number of objectives and can be completed with ease. It is one of the early game side quests that you can get after you have completed the One Fell Swoop main storyline mission.
This article will highlight the best way to complete To the Limb it in Borderlands 4.
How to start To the Limb it in Borderlands 4
Travel to The Fadefields area on the map and go to the Dissected Plateau part. You will need to find the NPC named Leggies near the Synthetic Nave POI in the area. This can be found by going to the Fast Travel station located on the North side of Dissected Plateau and then going to the main road on the right side.
The NPC will be present on the side of the road. Once found, you can go ahead and interact with Leggies to activate the quest window. Now you can accept the quest and track your progression.
It is important to note that you need to complete Gone Are My Leggies side quest to unlock this mission.
How to complete To the Limb it in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick overview that fans can use to complete To the Limb it in Borderlands 4:
Follow Leggies
After the conversation ends with Leggies, you will need to follow it and go across different areas. A few monsters will be present in the route, so you will need to defeat these mobs to make your way through. You will then reach a wooden house on the left while following Leggies. This will mark the first objective as completed.
Topper will be present inside this house and will initiate a conversation through the window of the house. You will receive more instructions to follow once the dialogues end.
Open barn
Go around the house to the left and find the barn door located on the opposite side of the house. An objective marker will appear on the button for the door. Interact with this button to open the barn door.
Once the door opens, you will encounter a large Trumpethorn monster. It will try to attack you immediately after it gets released, so you should take a few steps back after you press the button.
Kill beasts
Take down both monsters that appear out of the barn of the house. These enemies are considerably easier to eliminate, as you can simply spam your weapons to chip away at their health. If you have any guns that deal elemental damage, they can be helpful in this phase. Utilize all your abilities to deal critical hits and defeat all the monsters.
Once all the enemies are defeated, the final objective will be marked as completed. Topper will initiate another conversation at the end to finish the mission while jumping up to attach to Leggies inside the barn.
All To the Limb it rewards in Borderlands 4
Here are all the rewards you can get after completing To the Limb it in Borderlands 4:
- 5 Eridium
- 3628 Cash
