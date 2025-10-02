Borderlands 4: How to get Bonnie and Clyde legendary assault rifle

The Bonnie and Clyde is a legendary assault rifle in Borderlands 4, manufactured by Jakobs. If you are running an assault rifle and shotgun build, this unique weapon is the way to go. Unlike most ARs, the Bonnie and Clyde has a unique feature that allows it to switch between assault rifle and shotgun modes, making it extremely versatile in combat. This special perk grants a +100% damage bonus to the gun’s alternate fire mode while fully refilling the magazine.

This synergy offers a smooth transition from acute precision to massive close-range burst damage. Add Jakobs's crit scaling, and it becomes a fantastic choice of weaponry for hybrid builds in Borderlands 4.

In this guide, we will break down how the Bonnie and Clyde works, what its special perk is, and how you can get it in the chaotic borderlands of Kairos.

Borderlands 4: Bonnie and Clyde stats and special perks

The Bonnie and Clyde is a legendary weapon has both AR and Shotgun mode in Borderlands 4 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Here's a look at the Bonnie and Clyde's stats and perks in Borderlands 4:

Weapon Type - Assault Rifle (with shotgun alt-fire)

Assault Rifle (with shotgun alt-fire) Manufacturer - Jakobs

Jakobs Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Element - Kinetic (non-elemental)

Kinetic (non-elemental) DLC requirement - No

Stats at Level 50

DPS - 4,791

4,791 Damage: 1,703

1,703 Accuracy: 80%

80% Reload Time: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Fire rate: 6.9/second

6.9/second Magazine Size: 18

Special Perk

Pair of Thieves: On kill, grants +100% Damage for the Gun’s other Mode and refills its Magazine.

Manufacturer perk

Jakobs: Critical Hits will Ricochet Projectiles to nearby enemies.

Fire Modes

Assault - Offers full auto, high accuracy firing mode that is perfect for taking out mobs quickly.

Offers full auto, high accuracy firing mode that is perfect for taking out mobs quickly. Shotgun - Consumes shotgun rounds to fire buckshot rounds to destroy close-range targets.

Borderlands 4: How to get Bonnie and Clyde

You will find the boss Directive-0 in the Ironwall Reserve Order Bunker of the Terminus District (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Bonnie and Clyde assault rifle can easily be farmed from the boss Directive-0. He can be located at the Ironwall Resolve Order Bunker in the Terminus District of the Dominion region of Kairos.

Boss: Directive-0

Directive-0 Location: Dominion > Terminus District > Ironwall Reserve Order Bunker

Dominion > Terminus District > Ironwall Reserve Order Bunker Prerequisites: One Gassy Issue side quest.

Bonnie and Clyde farming method in Borderlands 4

Directive-0 has both shield and armor; use shock and corrosive ammo respectively to break through (Image via gearbox Software)

Progress through the story till you have done One Gassy Issue.

Once you have unlocked the Ironwall Resolve Order Bunker, travel through it till you reach the boss arena.

Jump down and defeat Directive-0.

If the Bonnie and Clyde doesn't drop on the first encounter, reset the dungeon at Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine and try again. Farm till you get the AR.

Directive-0 Borderlands 4 boss fight guide

Use Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine to farm Directive-0 till you get Bonnie and Clyde (Image via Gearbox Software)

Directive-0 is protected by heavy armor, and this layered fight can be extremely overwhelming without proper preparation and gear. Go through these tips:

Using Shock and Corrosive is the best way to take out Directive-0 quickly. His health bar includes both shield and armor, which makes him super tanky in the beginning.

Directive-0 begins the combat hiding behind a barrier, which will cycle from blue to yellow to red before it breaks down. Use splash damage weapons to break through his barrier faster.

Keep moving to avoid incoming cluster bombs once you have destroyed his barrier.

Use spawn-in enemies smartly. Avoid getting crowded, but leave a few alive to gain Second Wind if you get downed.

The arena has a ton of places to take cover in; use them to avoid unnecessary damage.

To further speed up the farming process, you can fight Directive-0 with co-op friends.

Build synergies with the Bonnie and Clyde AR in Borderlands 4

Since it is a Jakobs-manufactured weapon, it revolves around dealing critical hits, with each critical hit ricocheting the bullets to nearby enemies. This makes it viable for crowd-control during an encounter with waves of enemies. Since the damage type is Kinetic (non-elemental), it won't benefit from elemental bonuses, but its shotgun alt-fire mode compensates for that with sheer adaptability.

Vault hunters with high crit scaling will benefit from the ricochet effect by allowing bullets to shred through multiple enemies.

It is highly ammunition efficient due to its magazine refill mechanic, allowing it to keep firing without worrying about ammunition.

The Bonnie and Clyde is best used against crowds, in both open and clustered spaces. The versatility of having both AR and shotgun fire modes is that it can take out enemies from both long and close range without having to alternate between weapons.

The dual-fire mechanic is what sets the Bonnie and Clyde apart from most of the legendary assault rifles in Borderlands 4, making it highly desirable early on in the game.

The Pair of Thieves perk of the weapon allows you to deal massive damage by switching to the secondary firing mode. This perk is further beneficial during lengthy fights where you will need massive amounts of ammunition. So if you need to get your hands on this legendary assault rifle, farm Directive-0 as soon as you have unlocked the Ironwall Resolve Order Bunker in the Dominion region of Borderlands 4.

