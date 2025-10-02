Borderlands 4: Gone Are My Leggies walkthrough

Gone Are My Leggies in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that you can find in The Fadefields region of the map. It is one of the easier missions that you have to complete due to its smaller number of objectives. Side quests are important parts of the game that you should aim to complete. While they may not contribute a lot to the storyline, the rewards that come with their completion are worth the time and effort.
This article will highlight the best way to complete Gone Are My Leggies in Borderlands 4.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to start Gone Are My Leggies in Borderlands 4
You will need to travel to the Dissected Plateau part of The Fadefields area on the map. Make your way toward the very bottom of the map near the left boundary of the region. You will be able to find an NPC named Topper on the floor of a lighthouse located in the Boglight Vigilance POI. You can find this POI easily, as it is present on the left of The Killing Floors POI.
Also read: Borderlands 4 Bio-Bulkhead boss location, drops, and mechanics
Once you find the NPC, interact with them to open up the quest window. You can then choose to accept the mission and track its progression. You will also be able to check the rewards for completing the mission in the same tab.
It is important to note that you will need to have completed One Fell Swoop main storyline mission to unlock this side quest.
How to complete Gone Are My Leggies in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick guide that you can use to complete Gone Are My Leggies in Borderlands 4:
Climb Lighthouse
You will need to get to the top of the lighthouse present on top of the house where you found Topper. Go to the right side of the broken part of the house to climb on top of the wooden platforms. From here, you can get on top of the roof that leads to the roof of the main house on the left.
Read more: How to get Oak-Aged Cask legendary shield in Borderlands 4
Get on top of the next roof and then use the scaffolding structures to get to the narrow route around the lighthouse. You can also use the grapple on the wooden pole to get here. Jump up to the bigger platform on the right to reach the ladder.
Climb up to reach the top of the tower. You will be able to spot the Leggies at this location. A flying beast will come near and snatch the item and start flying away.
Follow The Beastie!
Jump down from the roof and use your jetpacks to soften your landing. After reaching ground, you can use your vehicle to get to the marked locations on your screen. Keep heading toward the flying monster and follow it through different areas. The objective will be marked as completed when you reach near the monster’s nest.
Enter The Beastie’s lair
Go inside the scrapyard-like area where The Beastie flew toward. You will be informed that this location is the nest of the flying monster.
Kill The Beastie
Attack the monster to deal damage and dodge incoming fire. The Beastie is one of the easier mobs that you can defeat by simply spamming gunfire. Try to score as many critical hits as possible to eliminate it faster. Once the monster is defeated, the objective will be marked as completed.
Check on Leggies
Follow the objective marker inside the nest to find leggies. Interact with the item to complete this part of the mission.
Return Leggies to Topper
Leggies will start to move on its own, so you have to follow it and take down any foes that try to block your path. After a few minutes of fighting enemies and walking, you will reach a point where Leggies will stop moving forward.
Check out: All Tonnage Peel collectibles in Borderlands 4
Topper will come down from the elevator and come to collect Leggies. Once the conversation ends, Topper will jump on Leggies to attach it, and Gone Are My Leggies in Borderlands 4 will be marked as completed.
All Gone Are My Leggies rewards in Borderlands 4
Here are the rewards you can get after completing Gone Are My Leggies in Borderlands 4:
- 5 Eridium
- 2000 Cash
- Sniper Rifle
- Experience Points
- Vehicle cosmetic
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Borderlands 4: The Timekeeper's Order walkthrough
- Borderlands 4: How to get Bonnie and Clyde legendary assault rifle
- Borderlands 4: Means of Ascent walkthrough
- Is Tiny Tina in Borderlands 4?