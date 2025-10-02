Borderlands 4: How to get Oak-Aged Cask legendary shield

The Oak-Aged Cask is an interesting legendary shield for Borderlands 4 players. While it’s not the most overpowered shield you can possibly get, its special ability can really come in handy when you’re pushing through the Ultimate Vault Hunter difficulties, and trying the most challenging content in the game. However, the downside is that, while there is a specific boss that drops it, you have to wait for RNG to bless you.

It could also show up in other places in the game. Technically, the Oak-Aged Cask can drop anywhere in Borderlands 4, but if you want the best shot at it, we know where the boss that holds it is hiding out.

How to farm the Oak-Aged Cask legendary shield in Borderlands 4

You can find the Oak-Aged Cask legendary shield in Borderlands 4’s Skull Orchid boss in the Embossed Fault Abandoned Auger Mine. That means you have a challenging boss fight on your hands, after making your way through several packs of Threshers and Creeps.

It's a short drive to the appropriate Auger Mine (Image via 2K Games)

Fast travel to the Rustical Hurl Order Silo

Travel south to the location on the screenshot above, to enter the Embossed Fault Abandoned Auger Mine

Make your way through the mini-dungeon, avoiding the mob packs

Dip down into the hole and defeat the Skull Orchid

If it doesn’t drop, use the teleporter to get back to the previous room, and use Moxxi’s Encore to try again

Rinse and repeat as often as necessary

A fairly difficult boss, the Skull Orchid’s weakness is a little bit of dangly vines underneath it. Target those at all times. It’s also going to leave elemental damage patches on the ground, and jump around the room.

Just target these for the most possible damage (Image via 2K Games)

If that weren’t enough, it has creeps that show up to help, and can summon swarms of flies that deal incredible damage if they hit you. They can be killed with a few shots though. When it’s close to death, it may burrow in the ground so you can’t hit its weakness. Just get behind it and shoot there, instead.

If you’re lucky, the boss will drop a Oak-Aged Cask legendary shield and end your Borderlands 4 grinding.

Oak-Aged Cask unique effect and stats in Borderlands 4

The Oak-Aged Cask is a pretty decent legendary shield, and is manufactured by Jakobs. It tends to have very high energy shield numbers, which is great when you consider its special ability, Vintage. While not described in the game, we know exactly what it does: This shield has only 1 segment.

Dropped boosters completely fill shield. That’s what makes it so great. You just pick up one of those little shield fragments, and you can go all the way back up to 20K shield, or whatever it happens to have at your current level. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

