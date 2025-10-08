Borderlands 4: The Toil of Spoiling Vis walkthrough

The Toil of Spoiling Vis is one of the more important Augur Mines in Borderlands 4. The local boss, Axemaul, can drop the Bod, which is one of the best legendaries (not just for absurd damage scaling off % Gun Damage perks, but also for completing various challenges). It's located at the Carcadia District in the Dominion, so you're supposed to get here nearing the end of the campaign.

However, since it's a big detour to get to the mine's entrance, we recommend you put it off till you reach the level cap (which is when you'll want to farm the legendaries anyway). Even though the Toil of Spoiling Vis is one of the shorter mines in Borderlands 4, its relatively hidden entrance can stump many. In this guide, we'll cover how you can enter it, and how to reach the boss room.

How to enter The Toil of Spoiling Vis Augur Mine in Borderlands 4

The Toil of Spoiling Vis is only a few hundred meters west of The Lockaway safehouse, but you can't beeline towards it directly. Instead, you'll have to go through the Craw Daddies to find its obscure entrance. Here's a step-by-step guide:

There's no linear path to the Spoil of Toiling Vis (Image via 2K)

Once you have exited The Lockaway, go through the road to reach the Craw Daddies area first. Beware numerous Kratch waves. From here, you'll need to jump a few platforms as shown below, with the ultimate goal being to circle around and get back up towards north-west, near the crash site which originally allowed you to enter Dominion.

If you fall to the floor, it's best to fast travel back to the safehouse and retry (Image via 2K)

Once you're back up on the highway, you want to look for one of the bombed building towards the norh-west that has a small hole in the wall you can advance through. Go further north-west through this, and you'll find the Toil of Spoiling Vis entry point in Borderlands 4.

This will lead to the Mine entry point (Image via 2K)

Augur Mines require you to clear out the Terminus Range main questline, but since you've entered Dominion, you've already checked that box before. Next up, here's what to do inside the Spoiling Vis cave system.

How to get to Axemaul in the Spoil of Toiling Vis: Full walkthrough

Once inside, drop all the way down the elevator shaft. Right ahead lies the big central chamber of the cavern.

Take a right from here (Image via 2K)

Here, you'll be faced with mainly a lot of manglers, and a bunch of surveyor drones (with at least one possible badass). In any case, once you're out in the hollow, look right to find a path you can take (past a crashed explosive barrel in the ground).

The purple Orb is the path to progression (Image via 2K)

Go further west in this direction, and in the room ahead there will be another mangler swarm, but more importantly, a portal you can grapple into. This teleports you out back into the big hollow, but from a vantage point that helps you progress further towards the boss.

The way should be clear from here (Image via 2K)

The next step from this spot should be pretty obvious: glide on to the central rock pillar, refresh your jet power, and then glide again due east to reach a scaffolding. Follow this passage, and you have already reached the end of The Toil of Spoiling Vis. As you'll have figured out with your Borderlands 4 experience by now, the vending machines here means the boss is right ahead.

Jump into the hole ahead and slide down to get into the boss arena. As we mentioned earlier, Axemaul is the boss in the Toil of Spoiling Vis (and, of course, the reason you're here).

Once you kill him, going further north-east has a room with a red chest, and a portal that puts you back in the vending machine room. Like with any other Augur Mine in Borderlands 4, this sets up the farming rotation for the Axemaul boss.

Axemaul is the big prize here, and quite a grindy prize at that (Image via 2K)

Among the wares Axemaul can drop, there's three dedicated Legendaries in the drop pool (plus sometimes surplus world drops):

Bod, Legendary Shotgun: Counts as a Shotgun, Sniper, Assault Rifle, SMG, and Pistol in one. Also has 5x scaling from Gun Damage bonuses on the Shotgun mode (plus additional Daedalus modifiers).

Counts as a Shotgun, Sniper, Assault Rifle, SMG, and Pistol in one. Also has 5x scaling from Gun Damage bonuses on the Shotgun mode (plus additional Daedalus modifiers). Buzz Axe, Throwing Knife: Increases the damage of your next melee attack by 100% once you successfully land a hit with this Throwing Knife.

Increases the damage of your next melee attack by 100% once you successfully land a hit with this Throwing Knife. Kill Spring, Repkit: On kill, converts 100% of any excess Damage into Healing Orbs that seek out nearby allies, as well as you.

That's all about the Toil of Spoiling Vis Augur Mine in Borderlands 4. Check out our other guides on the game:

