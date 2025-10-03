Borderlands 4: Vex Phase Phamiliar leveling guide 

Borderlands 4’s Phase Phamiliar build for Vex is for people that aren’t really a fan of juggling multiple minions, like the Dead Ringer build. Instead, we go down the Phase Phamiliar tree, which focuses on just one minion, her loyal ally, Trouble. It’s a Kinetic build primarily as well, so while you can use elemental weapons, we get the most out of Kinetic (non-elemental) guns, so do keep that in mind as you’re leveling.

It’s not a perfect build, but very few are. However, this build comes with quite a lot of Life Leech, and Overshielding, to offer a strong amount of survivability. While you don’t need to rely on extra minions, it can create them much later. Here’s what you need to know about a Phase Phamiliar Vex build in Borderlands 4.

Pros and Cons to playing a Vex Phase Phamiliar build in Borderlands 4

Before diving into a Vex Phase Phamiliar build in Borderlands 4, here’s what you need to know about its specific strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Incredible damage output: Between Vex herself and Trouble, this build cranks out incredible damage. It comes at a pretty serious cost, but if you’re careful and play smart, it won’t matter.

Between Vex herself and Trouble, this build cranks out incredible damage. It comes at a pretty serious cost, but if you’re careful and play smart, it won’t matter. Critical Hit machine: Another facet of this build is that you’re almost certainly going to crank out a bunch of critical hits, which will in turn, feed into your power. Especially later on, when you’re getting extra clones of Trouble.

Another facet of this build is that you’re almost certainly going to crank out a bunch of critical hits, which will in turn, feed into your power. Especially later on, when you’re getting extra clones of Trouble. Movement Speed: Another great positive of this build is that Vex will pick up a significant boost to her movement speed, allowing her to farm and get to important areas faster.

Weaknesses

A Real Glass Cannon: One of the downsides to this build is that while there is some damage reduction, overshield, and things like that to fall back on, we’re sacrificing defense to deal more damage. Make sure you’re aware before fighting things too much bigger than you.

One of the downsides to this build is that while there is some damage reduction, overshield, and things like that to fall back on, we’re sacrificing defense to deal more damage. Make sure you’re aware before fighting things too much bigger than you. Action Skill Sustain: You don’t have quite as much Action Skill sustain in this build as you might in others. There are skills that help you get your Action Skill back, but it’s not always a sure thing.

Borderlands 4 Vex Phase Phamiliar campaign build: 1-30 skill order

While it’s going to take some time to really get online, this leveling build for Vex in Borderlands 4 brings so much damage with it, thanks to the Phase Phamiliar tree. Movement speed from Hasty Fiends, a bit of recursion thanks to Grave Command, and a brief dip into the Green Tree for more damage, via Leeching Attunement. Here’s everything you need, in order.

It's a pretty easy trip through the Red tree, with just one brief detour into the Green tree (Image via 2K Games)

Skill Order

Hasty Fiends x3 (Red)

Grave Sustenance x2 (Red)

Blink Strike (Red) (swap for Beast Mode when available)

Overprotective x2 (Red)

Grave Command x3 (Red)

Leeching Attunement x4 (Green)

Vorpal Fiends x5 (Red)

Beast Mode (Red)

Keen Fiends x5 (Red)

Reawakening x5 (Red)

Double Trouble (Red)

This build also efficiently gets you to your Capstone skill, Double Trouble, while giving you plenty of bonuses, more critical hit chance, and of course, damage. At 30 you should have your Capstone, alongside more critical hit from Keen Fiends and Reawakening, which should help you get your Action Skill back. In the early game we'll be using the Blink Strike Augment, but when Beast Mode is available, swap to that.

Gearing for a Vex Phase Phamiliar build

One of the most important things you need for a Vex Phase Phamiliar build in Borderlands 4 is, of course, a powerful Kinetic gun. In my experience, SMGs and Shotguns are best with her, and I went with Shotguns for most of the game.

You also want an Ordnance that has a relatively low cooldown and lots of charges, so you can build even more Overshield. A great one is Jelly, from the Coastal Bonescape area (Splashzone fight). In terms of your Class Mod, Teen Witch is probably your best bet, and that means you need to fight Primordial Guardian Radix in the Carcadian Burn Vault.

Its special ability gives Lifesteal the power to partially grant Overshield, when Vex is at maximum health. That cannot help but be a good thing. There aren’t any specific Enhancements, Repkits, or Shields that are a must have, so go with what feels good to you.

Borderlands 4 Vex Phase Phamiliar build: 30-50 Skill order, and endgame pivot options

As you move into the 31-50 territory for Borderlands 4’s Vex Phase Phamiliar build, you’re going to push more into Vex’s Green Tree. We’re not done with the Red Tree, but there are some very important skills over there that we need.

Grave Sights adds Critical Hit Damage, Keen Mind adds Critical Hit Chance to all parts of enemies on Skill Damage, and Mortal Terror adds a chance to trigger Kill Skills on Critical Hits.

31-50 skill points

Grave Sights x5 (Green)

Target Prescience x5 (Green)

Keen Mind (Green)

Mortal Terror x3 (Green)

Remove 4 points from Reawakening (Red), reallocate to x5 Infernal Sum

Endgame pivot options

When you transition to endgame, you have a significantly different skill tree setup (Image via 2K Games)

When shifting into the endgame as Vex in a Phase Phamiliar build in Borderlands 4, there are a few things you’ll want. In particular, the Teen Witch Siren Class Mod, a Plasma Coil SMG, multi-elemental secondary weapon (Incendiary/Corrosive), and a High Capacity Shield.

Having a High Damage Ordinary with a high amount of charges remains the same. In the endgame, you’re far tankier, and less worried about taking damage (not a Glass Cannon). You don’t want to dodge in this build unless absolutely necessary, because it resets your Kill Skill Stacks (Sacrificial Essence).

Red Tree skills

Hasty Fiends x3

Grave Sustenance x4

Grave Command x3

Claw and Bang x5

Grave Current x5

Beast Mode

Deadwire x5

Unsealed

Elemental Essence x5

Sacrificial Essence x5

Blast Rites x5

Blasted Fiends x5

Corporeal x5

When it comes to your Specializations, you want to go with Bullets Are Scared Of Me, The Best Defense, Riddle You This, and Full Spectrum Arsenal, in that order.

