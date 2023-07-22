"Bro they turned you into an orang-utang": Diablo 4 fans react to Druid Werebear's hilarious color changes

Diablo 4 has been one of the most anticipated games for the franchise’s avid fans this year, and it has managed to live up to the hype to a large extent. Being a live service game, it has also witnessed many updates and hotfixes since its launch. While some changes concerned its fanbase, a recent unintentional change led to some hilarious reactions from players.

One fan on Reddit had the following to say about it:

This was a funny reference to the change in color of the Druid’s Werebear form that one player experienced while playing Diablo 4 after a recent update. Amidst the controversial nerfs and other item changes, it is a breath of fresh air for fans to collectively poke fun at this error.

Diablo 4 update accidentally changes the Druid Werebear's colors

Diablo 4 offers an interesting choice to players in the form of its five distinct classes. Druid is the only class that possesses the ability to shapeshift or transform into a Werebear. While this transformation should ideally be menacing, the recent update somehow hilariously altered its color.

One player on Reddit even posted a screenshot of the mishap wherein the original brown fur of the Werebear is now replaced by a bright orange color. Fans were quick to respond to this funny and unintended change.

A fan poked fun by remarking that this might be yet another collaboration between Diablo 4 and KFC. Some labeled the Werebear as a Pokemon. While one might have expected an uproar regarding this, fans have focused on the funnier side of this situation.

Diablo 4 players know that the color of the fur is dependent on the hair color they might have selected during the character creation. Thus, the color of the Werebear usually bears a close resemblance to the color of the playable character in human form.

This can prevent some players from opting for the Druid’s Werebear build altogether, as many would prefer it to look menacing rather than funny. Those still wondering about the best class can refer to this extensive guide on which class to pick for Season of the Malignant.

Some fans are still pondering whether this color alteration resulted from a bug or whether the update was meant to overhaul the colors. As of this writing, there has been no comment from the dev team or Blizzard regarding this.

If the issue persists and the community expresses their concern, then one can expect a fix for this in the future.

Fans of the Druid class can still expect the game to function as intended, and this doesn't seem to have impacted any gameplay aspect of this class. One can delve into this guide for the best Druid Werebear build.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant has arrived, which brings along new story content. Players can also expect to encounter a bunch of new enemy types affected by the corruption. Fans can peruse this guide on how to farm Brutal Malignant Ichor in this new season.