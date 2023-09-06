Bungie adds new Destiny 2 Exotic interactions in Season of the Witch

The interaction between a Destiny 2 Exotic weapon and armor is one of the many secrets that Bungie loves adding to their game. The last time such an interaction was seen was when the Osteo Striga was added to the game. Now, in the Season of the Witch, it seems like the developers have added two new interactions for players to find and possibly make use of while running activities in the game.

There was a time when Bungie religiously added multiple secrets to their game. Although this was something that players loved about the looter shooter, it's a rare occurrence these days. With the addition of these two new Destiny 2 Exotic interactions, players hope that this becomes a regular affair.

What are the new Destiny 2 Exotic interactions in Season of the Witch?

Before talking about what these interactions are, here's a short note on how these Destiny 2 Exotic interactions work. Take, for example, the Osteo Striga. According to the lore, it's a Weapon of Sorrow. This weapon is capable of dealing poison damage over time because of its intrinsic perk. When paired with the Necrotic Grips, the duration and the damage of these poison ticks increase and spread to additional targets.

There are instances of other such Destiny 2 Exotic interactions as well. In the Season of the Witch, two such interactions were discovered, and they revolve around some of the new Exotics that were added this season.

The first one is based on the Mothkeeper's Wraps and the Ex Diris Exotic grenade launcher. The intrinsic on the former changes your grenades into Lucent moths that have different effects based on the type of moth they are. These Lucent moths can be very annoying, as is seen during most of the Hive-related encounters in the game these days. As for the Ex Diris, whenever you get a kill with the weapon, it will spawn a Lucent moth for you.

When you pair these two items, the Destiny 2 Exotic interactions between the two will now cause an additional moth to spawn whenever you get a kill with the Ex Diris grenade launcher.

Similarly, if you've picked up the Necrochasm from the Crota's End raid, you can pair it up with the Necrotic Grips for yet another interesting Destiny 2 Exotic interaction. The intrinsic perk on the Necrochasm causes a Thrall Explosion whenever you get a final blow with the weapon. If used in tandem with Necrotic Grips, this Thrall Explosion will spread poison to nearby targets, damaging them over time.

It's rather interesting to see such interactions in the game because they open up new avenues with respect to playstyles. Although it doesn't seem like much, some of these interactions can come in handy while clearing ads, especially in dungeons like Ghosts of the Deep and the Root of Nightmares raid.