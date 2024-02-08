Can Glyph XP in Diablo 4 be saved?

Glyph XP in Diablo 4 is one of the most vital aspects of the end-game leveling system. Once you reach level 50 in Diablo 4, Paragon Boards get unlocked, where you can use Glyphs to maximize your character's power. However, to level up these Glyphs, you need to allocate Glyph XP to them by completing various activities. So if you're wondering whether you can distribute or store the Glyph XP after leaving a dungeon, this article is for you.

In this article, we will delve deeper into the Glyph system in Diablo 4 while discussing how to gain XP to level up your next Glyph. Furthermore, we will also clear any doubts about whether Glyph XP can be saved.

What is Glyph XP in Diablo 4?

The Paragon Board in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you reach the World Tier 3, you can unlock Paragon Boards in Diablo 4 and develop your character even more using Glyphs. These Glyphs are basically a type of strong enhancement that can give your character an increased stat boost. Furthermore, you can also increase the level of your Glyphs by allotting Glyph XP to them.

Although hitting World Tier 3 allows you to get a Glyph from any activity, there are more efficient ways to do so. The best way to obtian and level your Glyphs is to run Nightmare Dungeons. Leveling up Glyphs by completing Nightmare Dungeons was a very long and slow process, but Blizzard buffed it in Diablo 4's Patch 1.2.3.

These buffs include the following:

Tier 1-17: No Change.

Tier 30: From 66 to 79.

Tier 50: From 106 to 139.

Tier 75: From 156 to 239.

Tier 100: From 206 to 339.

With these recent buffs, you can level up your Glyphs much faster and make your character more powerful in less time.

Can you save Glyph XP in Diablo 4?

Level up Glyphs using Glyph XP in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Simply put, you cannot save Glyph XP in Diablo 4. After completing a Nightmare Dungeon, an Awakened Glyphstone will appear. This will allow you to enter the XP you've earned into your choice of Glyph.

Once you spend enough XP on the Glyph to level it up, its bonuses and radius will increase. However, keep in mind that this XP is non-refundable, so double-check which Glyph you're be spending it on.

Also, it's worth noting that once you leave the Nightmare Dungeon, you cannot allocate the gained XP anymore. So always remember to level your Glyphs using the Awakened Glyphstone immediately upon completion.

This is all you need to know about whether Glyph XP can be saved. For more such Diablo 4 guides, follow Sportskeeda.