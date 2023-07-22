5 best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons to level up Glyphs in Season of the Malignant

New Nightmare Dungeons have been added to the Sanctuary with the launch of Diablo 4 Season 1. Similar to the pre-season mechanics, Nightmare Dungeons are a more challenging variation of standard ones. You receive Gold, Experience, Codex of Power Aspect, Glyphs, and item rewards for clearing these. Completing these often involves multiple objectives, which also vary in difficulty.

Among the rewards you can obtain in Nightmare Dungeon runs are items called Glyphs. These are endgame perks that you can add to a Paragon Board that offers bonuses to your character. Glyphs begin to drop once you finish the first Capstone Dungeon and unlock Tier 3, but they begin to become available once you hit level 50. Here are the best dungeons you can try for glyph leveling.

Hoarfrost Demise and four other Nightmare Dungeons to level up Glyphs in Diablo 4 Season 1

1) Uldur's Cave

Uldur's Cave can be cleared in a short amount of time (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can locate Uldur's Cave in Kehjistan's western region. It is perfect for leveling glyphs because it can be easily cleared in a short amount of time. This dungeon is teeming with monsters and bandits grouped in various locations.

The best fact about this spot is that there isn't a boss fight at the end, making it easy to finish. However, you have fewer chances of encountering Legendary items in this dungeon. But if all you're after is a quick way to level up glyphs, this is an ideal choice.

2) Sarat's Lair

Sarat's Lair can be found in Scolsgen (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sarat's Lair is a Nightmare Dungeon found in The Downs subregion of Scosglen. Spiders and other thorny creatures fill this space. You receive Sorcerer's Snowveiled Defensive Aspect, as well as a significant sum of EXP and gold, for successfully completing this spot.

There are only two tasks in Sarat's Lair, making it a pretty simple dungeon to accomplish. You just have to destroy the Silken Spire and defeat the dungeon boss, Sarat. The latter is a spider that looks like the boss of the Broodguard in the Defiled Catacombs of Fractured Peaks. Defeating this monster can be tricky because it calls forth Spider Hosts, which in turn can summon additional spiders.

3) Hoarfrost Demise

Hoarfrost Demise is located in Fractured Peaks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Located on the northwest side of the Seat of the Heavens in Fractured Peaks is the dungeon called Hoarfrost Demise. Completing it rewards you with Blood-bathed Offensiec Aspect for Necromancers, as well as standard dungeon loot like gold and EXP. One of the easiest dungeons to clear, it is perfect for quick glyph leveling.

To clear this space, you have to destroy three Skeletal Constructs and defeat the dungeon boss called Khazra Abomination. This monster likes to fight close combat, but it can also spew acid in your direction. Ranged classes can certainly gain an advantage in this type of battle. Meanwhile, melee characters have some extra work to do.

4) Mercy's Reach

Mercy's Reach is a great Nightmare Dungeon for glyph-leveling (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy's Reach is a great Nightmare dungeon if you want to gain EXP and level up your glyph simultaneously. It is located in Sarkova Pass in Fractures Peaks. Completing it rewards you with Blood Seeker's Offensive Aspect.

To complete this dungeon, you must slay three Knight Hunters, return two Mechanical Boxes to the pedestal, and defeat the Tomb Lord. The Tomb Lord can teleport and blind you while in combat. It's mostly reliant on the AoE explosions caused by Bone Walls for its main damage, so try to avoid this during battle.

5) Norstrava Deepwood

Nostrava Deepwood is a Nightmare Dungeon located in Fractured Peaks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Nostrava does not have a dungeon boss, so you can quickly clear it in no time. It is located in The Pallid Glade in the Fractured Peaks and is filled with skeletons and werewolves. Many players don't consider this dungeon for the Flesh-Rending Resource Aspect, but it is ideal for those who want to level up glyphs quickly.

Completing this dungeon only requires you to finish two objectives. First is to slay all enemies in the Wild Thicket, then defeat two Treebones.