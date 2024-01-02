Can Leedsichthys be tamed in Ark Survival Ascended?

While most monsters in Ark Survival Ascended can be tamed, there are some exceptions. Leedsichthys is a giant and destructive aquatic monster in the game. This creature is known for its large size and recking havoc on rafts that are unlucky enough to wander into its area. The terrible news for survivalists trying to tame this monster and use its force in PvPs and PvEs is that the creature cannot be tamed.

Many have tried building a raft strong enough to stand against a Leedsichthys and have failed miserably. While the monsters are not aggressive to most creatures, the hatred these creatures have against rafts is unimaginable. They can easily take down a raft and will attack anyone on it until they're killed or have swum out of the water.

Ark Survival Ascended Leedsichthys stats, combat strategies, and more

Leedsichthys is one of the strongest aquatic tame (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Stats: Leedsichthys has exponential stats that increase drastically with its level. The non-tameable creature also has an alpha version that has increased movement speed, stats, and damage power. However, the stronger alpha version has no change in size. Here are the stats of this highly aggressive Ark Survival Ascended beast.

Stat Base (Level 1)

Health: 4400 (Increase per level) + 528

Stamina: 500 (Increase per level) +50

Oxygen: 150 (Increase per level) +15

Food: 8000 (Increase per level) +800

Weight: 1800 (Increase per level) +36

Melee Damage: 100%

Speed: 100%

Torpidity: 4500

The strong start of this monster makes it almost unstoppable for solo players. These great stats make Leedsichthys one of the strongest water creatures in Ark Survival Ascended.

Uses: While the monster isn't tameable, its stat can tempt players to capture it. One can use a large pen to capture these monsters and unleash them against the crafts of enemies. The Leedsichthys can be extremely useful when getting raided through waters. Ark Survival Ascended players must wait for the enemy vessel to get near the Leedsichthys for it to attack and destroy the craft.

Players can also capture and harvest them to get many Hides, Raw Fish Meat, and Raw Prime Fish Meat.

Combat Strategies: Defeating an Ark Survival Ascended Leedsichthys while being on a raft is impossible; the lethal monster will quickly destroy the raft and start attacking the player riding it. While the beast seems indestructible, there are ways of taking it down.

The first method is going into the deep sea with a solid aquatic tame such as Megalodon. One can then attack the monster with the tame and quickly take down the beast. When attacking the monster, survivalists must avoid attacking it from the front and target its side as it is more vulnerable there.

The other method for killing Leedsichthys is by luring it to shallow water or the land. One can use a tame or a raft for this method. After finding this monster, players must run towards the land using a tame or raft. After bringing these creatures near the land, they can trap it and start attacking it. Players can also lure them into an area with rocks or where the monster cannot move much.

One must not use melee weapons while fighting this monster in shallow water or deep sea. Players must use Ark Survival Ascended items like long-range weapons such as Harpoon Launcher or Crossbows.