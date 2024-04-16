Can you tame a Griffin in Ark Survival Ascended?

The Griffin in Ark Survival Ascended is a legendary fantasy creature renowned for its remarkable aerial agility and combat capabilities. While players could tame this iconic creature in Ark Survival Evolved, the Griffin is currently unavailable for taming in Ark Survival Ascended, as it has not yet been introduced to this remake. This is because the title was initially released with only the base map—The Island—while the Griffin is part of an expansion DLC.

This article will address several questions that newcomers might wonder regarding the Griffin in Ark Survival Ascended, including when this creature will be introduced to the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

When will Griffin be released for Ark Survival Ascended?

The Ark Survival Ascended DLC roadmap (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Griffin was initially introduced to Ark Survival Evolved as part of the Ragnarok DLC. So far, Ark Survival Ascended has already released its first major DLC, Scorched Earth, and has retained all creatures and mechanics from the original game with only minor quality-of-life improvements.

Considering the remake has kept things true to the original, Griffin in Ark Survival Ascended is also expected to be released alongside the Ragnarok DLC.

At present, the official release date for the Ragnarok map has not been announced. Nonetheless, the Ark Survival Ascended roadmap confirmed a timeframe of September 2024 for its release.

However, take this roadmap with a grain of salt as Studio Wildcard has a reputation for frequently delaying its release dates.

Will you be able to tame a Griffin in Ark Survival Ascended?

The Griffin Dossier in Ark Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As mentioned, players could tame the Griffin in Ark Survival Evolved. Therefore, its mechanics are anticipated to remain unchanged when introduced to Ark Survival Ascended. So, players will possibly be able to tame this creature using the usual Knock-Out Strategy.

This strategy will involve rendering the creature unconscious by inflicting torpor damage on it. Tranquilizer Darts or Arrows fired from a Rifle or Crossbow, respectively, will do the job. After the creature is unconscious, feeding it its preferred food item will complete the taming process.

Is there a way to spawn a Griffin in Ark Survival Ascended?

Currently, it is possible to spawn a Griffin using mods. You can check out our Ark Survival Ascended modding guide to learn how to set it up. Afterward, you can find a Griffin mod and add it to the game.

