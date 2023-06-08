Can you zoom out in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is a robust follow-up to the previous title in this beloved franchise as it comprises of in-depth gameplay mechanics and distinct classes with varied skills. You can sink hours into the game, tweaking your build and using the myriad loot to gain an advantage in battles. Meanwhile, some fans have been wondering if they can zoom out the camera a bit further in Diablo 4.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, there is no provision to zoom out in this game. This can be disappointing if you find the camera closer to the character or a bit too zoomed in for your comfort, hindering your field of view.

You cannot zoom out in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 can be a challenging experience if you are new to the series and part of the reason can be the top-down perspective, which is a far cry from the third-person perspective that a majority of gamers prefer. You can therefore feel restricted while traversing the world of Sanctuary owing to a limited field of view.

Sadly, there is no way to zoom out further and see more of the area on your screen. This has concerned many fans of the series as they wish to be able to zoom out a bit further than what they currently can in Diablo 4.

One of the fans on Twitter had the following to say regarding the inability to zoom out:

“early diablo 4 opinion: please let us zoom out.”

This has been one of the constant feedback from avid players ever since the open beta, as many felt restricted by the zoomed-in camera. It is not a major issue if you opt for close-range combat and resort to the Barbarian class. You may, however, wish for a provision to zoom out when resorting to ranged tactics.

Furthermore, there can be a lot of enemies on screen while playing through some dungeons in the game, which can make you feel you need to zoom the camera out. Delving into this title with friends can also make some players wish for a better view of their surroundings.

Will Diablo 4 have a zoom-out option in the future?

There has been no official confirmation from the developer regarding any such feature's arrival in the near future. If the community is vocal enough about getting it added to this title then perhaps Blizzard may eventually add it.

As a workaround, fans can try to change the aspect ratio to 21:9 via the in-game settings (if their monitor supports it) and get an improved and slightly zoomed-out view. This game has two levels of zoom that they can try out via the radial emote menu. This option enables them to zoom in further, while selecting it again returns them to the default view.

The game zooms out a bit further only in certain sections, like fights with the World Bosses. This is immensely helpful since they are quite huge and the presence of other players in the battle warrants a better view.

