Condemnation in Diablo 4: How to get unique effects, affixes, and more

Diablo 4 has a lot of ways to give your character class an overpowered build, including getting legendary weapons, armor, and various other collectibles. One of these items that stands above everything else and creates the best builds is the Uniques. You can keep these items in your inventory, and your character will perform a combination of skill moves that you could not perform otherwise.

These are the most powerful singular items that you can collect from dungeons, loot chests, and by killing enemies.

There are a number of Unique items for the Rogue class, one of which is the Condemnation. It is considered the most powerful dagger, and you can equip it with the Rogue class, hence playing an important role in your combat abilities.

Delve deeper into this article to know how to obtain this weapon, and what unique abilities you will unlock after getting Condemnation.

What is Condemnation in Diablo 4, and how to get it?

Condemnation in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Condemnation is a one-handed Ancestral Unique dagger for the Rogue class in Diablo 4. This is one of the best daggers you can use in your Rogue build, along with the Twisting Blades skill. You need to play in at least World Tier 3 to get your hands on the dagger.

You can find this dagger in drop chests of Bandits and Cultists. These enemies can be found in mostly the Nightmare dungeons, such as Maulwood and Uldur's Cave.

Additionally, you can participate in Helltide's events, Gathering Legions, and defeat World Bosses to get loot chests that shall give you a chance of obtaining the dagger. The best way to get this unique is to play in World Tier 4 which will provide you better chances to get Condemnation.

Unique effects and affixes of Condemnation in Diablo 4

Skills you can use with Condemnation in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A fully upgraded Condemnation in Diablo 4 will have the following attributes:

You will have an increased 30% damage to close enemies.

Increase basic skill attack speed to 15%, and you will have an 18% chance of a critical strike on your enemies.

A massive damage buff of up to 21% with dual-wielded weapons and core skill damage of up to 29.2%. Here you must use your Twisting Blades skill to maximize the damage output.

The special effects that you can find while using this weapon are:

Your core skills will deal 20-40% increased damage as a multiplier and not as an additive when you spend 3 combo points.

Your Basic skills will have a chance of generating 3 Combo points randomly when you are using this dagger.

Lastly, there is a 12% chance of critical strike damage to vulnerable enemies.