Could Sylvanas Windrunner come back in WoW Patch 10.1.7?

The latest WoW datamining suggests that Sylvanas Windrunner will be involved in 10.1.7 in some capacity. Her appearance could involve the Undead Heritage Armor. Others wonder if the character will be leaving the underworld behind after the events of the Shadowlands expansion. This is unlikely, but nonetheless, it is an interesting talking point. After all, the Queen of the Forsaken is one of Warcraft’s most popular NPCs.

With a unique, striking look, Sylvanas Windrunner is a memorable WoW character. But she’s committed some acts that many found reprehensible in the overarching World of Warcraft story. Is it perhaps her time to return in patch 10.1.7?

Is there a reason Sylvanas Windrunner could come back in WoW Patch 10.1.7?

At the end of WoW’s Shadowlands expansion, Sylvanas Windrunner was confined to the Maw for the rest of time. Many souls were sent to the Maw without receiving proper judgment. And because of her past action, Sylvanas penance is to rescue those souls.

From Vanilla to Shadowlands, Sylvanas was in charge (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, Sylvanas Windrunner’s name has been found in the latest batch of WoW datamining. A spell titled “Sylvanas” has been found in the PTR of World of Warcraft in patch 10.1.7.

Quite a few people have speculated on a return for Sylvanas Windrunner, but I think it's highly unlikely. I do think she will make a guest appearance at best in patch 10.1.7 of WoW, though. After all, the Undead Heritage Armor is confirmed for the next update.

It's more likely that she will be linked to the Forsaken Heritage Armor (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

She could also make an appearance during the Night Elf storyline for Heritage Armor, but that’s unlikely. Sylvanas is the longest leader the Undead faction has had. From the start of WoW until Shadowlands, she was the undisputed chieftain of the Forsaken.

I think it’s more likely that Sylvanas will show up in the Forsaken quest for Heritage Armor, instead of simply being pulled out of the Maw. There’s no way her penance is done yet. I cannot see many reasons for the writers at Blizzard choosing to bring her back so soon. It’s inevitable that she returns to the game, but it’s too soon.

The burning of Teldrassil was an unforgivable crime (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The storyline for the Dragonflight has made sense and has been exceptionally written, according to our review. It would have to be something truly dire to bring her back.

She burned Teldrassil to the ground - one of the World Trees. It was one of the most important things to the Night Elven people. On her orders, thousands were murdered, and a holy site was obliterated.

Sadly, fans of Sylvanas Windrunner shouldn’t count on her making a permanent comeback in World of Warcraft's 10.1.7 update. It’s more likely that she’ll be in one of the Heritage Armor flashbacks, as the former leader of the Forsaken.