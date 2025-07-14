Croajiro Noct in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Croajiro Noct is a new variant of the samurai frog in Palworld. Added alongside many other Pals in the Terraria collaboration, this one can be captured by fishing. It possesses Level 1 Handiwork, Transporting, Watering, and Gathering. While the Pal may not seem like the best for odd jobs around the base, it shines during combat.

To catch a Croajiro Noct, you’ll need to craft a fishing rod and bait. Once that’s done, you’ll need to find a good spot for fishing, which this guide will help you locate.

Croajiro Noct location and drops in Palworld

Croajiro Noct location (Image via Pocketpair)

Croajiro Noct can be found alongside the shores and within the lakes of Sakurajima. Start by fishing around Sakurajima Southern Sandbar (-650, 80) if you want to catch one quickly. However, if you are looking for better passive skills, Secluded Cemetery (-668, 266) is a good place to look around.

Most of Croajiro Noct's abilities and stats are similar to the original variant, but it possesses a unique advantage. It can increase the attack power of Dark Pals by simply being on the team. Bellanoir is one of the best dark-type Pals in the game who can take advantage of this skill.

Here are all the possible drops you can get from a Croajiro Noct in Palworld:

Pal Fluids

Cloth

Venom Gland

Croajiro Noct breeding guide in Palworld

Croajiro Noct in Breeding Farm (Image via Pocketpair)

To start breeding Croajiro Noct, you must build a Breeding Farm. To do so, unlock the blueprint from the Technology tree at Level 19 and craft the farm within your base. Most of the utility for this Pal ends with combat, but some notable breeding combinations can make it worth pairing with others.

Here are Croajiro Noct breeding combos you should try out:

Croajiro Noct and Blazamut: Ragnahawk

Croajiro Noct and Munchill: Vaelet

Croajiro Noct and Cattiva: Lunaris

Croajiro Noct and Faleris: Anubis

Croajiro Noct and Celaray Lux: Chillet

Croajiro Noct and Neptilius: Mossanda

These are some of the best breeding combos for Croajiro Noct in Palworld. You can change the passives on your new Pals via the Pal Surgery Table that can be unlocked upon reaching Level 36. If you want to know more, we also have a list of the Pal Surgery Table's passive skills and their prices.

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More