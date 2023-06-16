Deathspeaker's Pendant in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 has five classes: Necromancer, Sorcerer, Barbarian, Rogue, and Druid. Of these, the Deathspeaker's Pendant can be used only by the Necromancer, who reanimates the dead to do their bidding. The Necromancer is a frontline assault specialist, so dealing damage is a key part of the strategy when playing through the dungeons of Sanctuary as one.

The Deathspeaker's Pendant is a rare item and is categorized as a Unique Amulet in Diablo 4. It has a lot of secondary effects, which will come in handy if you plan on playing the game as a Necromancer.

With the game having multiple options for the items that you can include in your build, you might be wondering what benefits this particular one gives you or where you can find one.

How to get Deathspeaker's Pendant for your Necromancer build in Diablo 4

There is no definitive way of getting the Deathspeaker's Pendant in the game, as it can only be randomly obtained by beating enemies, breaking objects, or opening chests. That being said, there are certain things you should know to boost your chances of finding one.

Since the item is categorized as a Unique Amulet, you will only be able to find it after you reach World Tier 3 (Nightmare difficulty). To do so, you have to complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in World Tier 3.

What are the special effects of the Deathspeaker's Pendant in Diablo 4?

The Deathspeaker's Pendant will have multiple effects on your Diablo 4 Necromancer build when in use. First things first, it will give you additional resistance to damage you take from all enemies in the game. Necromancers, unike Barbarians, are not known for their bulk (although their reanimated skeletons offer a fair amount of buffer), so this buff to their defenses will make them much more sustainable. It also has the ability to heal your character.

Offensively speaking, the Deathspeaker's Pendant casts a small area-of-effect Nova on the Minions summoned by you, which deals [x] damage based on the level of damage you are able to deal already. This damage increases by 10% with every target you hit and stacks up to 50%. It also adds more power to the Necromancer's Coalesced Blood skill, boosting its damage even further.

List of Affixes of the Deathspeaker's Pendant in Diablo 4

Affixes are stat-modifiers that are added to items such as weapons and armor, and they enhance stats and provide bonus attributes to them. Here is the list of Affixes that the Deathspeaker's Pendant brings to the Necromancer's kit:

Resistance to All Elements

Blood Skill Damage

Minion Damage

Ranks to Coalesced Blood

Healing

The Deathspeaker's Pendant is a very useful item in Diablo 4 if you want to play as a Necromancer. If you would rather play as a Sorcerer, you can check out this Fire Sorcerer build.

