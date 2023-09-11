Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant is a brand-new automatic rifle that can be acquired through this game's Crota's End raid. The latter was originally introduced in the Dark Below campaign in Destiny 1 and finally reprised in the Season of the Witch. This was once an easy challenge but is currently one of the most difficult raids this game has to offer.

Auto rifles have always been in a weird place. However, thanks to some recent buffs and anti-barrier perks that the seasonal artifact has to offer, this weapon archetype is in the PvE meta once again. With that said, here's a quick rundown of how to get the Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant, along with its god rolls.

How to get the Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant easily

Your only way to get the Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant is through the Crota's End raid, which is broken down into four main encounters. This Solar auto rifle drops from the first and final ones, namely the Abyss and Crota's boss fight.

The drops are completely RNG-dependent. However, if you've received the Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant once from any encounter, you will be able to purchase it from the final vendor at this raid's end. That said, here are the god rolls for this weapon for both PvP and PvE activities.

Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant PvE god rolls

When it comes to PvE activities, the Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant is a good choice of weapon. That is not only due to the gun having the anti-barrier perk this season, but also because it's a Solar weapon. So if there's an activity where you'll find Solar shields and Barrier Champions, this is a good choice for a firearm.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+14 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Magazine: Armor Piercing rounds (+5 Range, 5% increased damage on combatant shields in PvE activities)

Perk 1: Reconstruction (This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity) / Heal Clip (Reloading after a final blow grants Cure to you and your allies.)

Perk 2: Target Lock (Weapon gains increased damage the longer it remains on a target) / Sword Logic (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. Defeating more powerful targets increases the duration and the overall damage output)

Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant PvP god rolls

It's not odd to see auto rifles in PvP matches these days, especially if they have a high rate of fire. These weapons are good in short to mid-ranged combat, and with the right perks, they can be absolutely lethal.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+14 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Magazine: High Calibre rounds (+5 Range, Increased flinch when it hits targets) / Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Perk 1: Reconstruction (This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity) / Zen Moment (Causing damage with this weapon reduces recoil and flinch over time)

Perk 2: Target Lock (Weapon gains increased damage the longer it remains on a target) / Kill Clip (Reloading after scoring a kill gives this weapon bonus damage)

These are the rolls that you should be looking forward to while farming for this weapon. However, the Destiny 2 Abyss Defiant has some other impressive rolls on offer as well. Don't be afraid to try out all the roles and see which one suits your playstyle.