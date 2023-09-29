Destiny 2 Cataphract GL3 god rolls, drop locations, and more

Bungie has added yet another Heavy Grenade Launcher in the Destiny 2 arsenal that players can expect to get interesting perk combinations out of. Since the weapon type was once considered the primary DPS option, its usage rate has significantly dropped with the arrival of the new sandbox changes.

Season of the Witch has one new Grenade Launcher to showcase via the Trials of Osiris activity, named Cataphract GL3. While it might appear to be a Strand version of the Wendigo GL3, the Cataphract may well surpass any existing Grenade Launcher with its perk pools.

The following article lists the best perk combinations to have on the Cataphract GL3 Grenade Launcher for PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get Cataphract GL3 Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

Cataphract GL3 is a brand-new Heavy Adaptive Framed Grenade Launcher tied to the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris loot pool. Similar to any weapons from the activity, this new Strand gear piece can be obtained by completing Trials matches, increasing Saint's reputation, and spending Trials Engram for focusing.

The recommended way for obtaining random rolls is the latter, just after unlocking the weapon in Collections. A curated roll of the Cataphract GL3 is waiting to get picked up at Rank 10 of Saint-14, alongside the combination of Auto-Loading Holster and Vorpal Weapon.

Cataphract GL3 (Image via Destiny 2)

While this is one of the decent combinations to have for boss DPS, it is nowhere near the best version this weapon can offer. Players should note that the Cataphract GL3 Grenade Launcher will also have an Adept version dropping in any given week, so everyone should keep an eye out for that.

The following are the perks required for PvE and PvP on the Cataphract GL3.

Cataphract GL3 god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Cataphract GL3 god roll for boss DPS (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following are the best perks to have on the Cataphract GL3 Grenade Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE is as follows:

Linear Compensator for Blast Radius, Velocity, and Stability.

Spike Grenade for more Stability and increased damage on direct hits.

Auto-loading holster for reloading the weapon upon switching to a different piece of gear.

Bait and Switch for increased damage on the weapon after dealing damage using the kinetic and Energy weapons in the load-out.

The aforementioned combination will be the best to have for boss DPS, as the nature of Bait and Switch complements Auto-Loading Holster fully. However, other perks such as Envious Assassin, Impulse Amplifier, and Explosive Light can be decent but won't bring anything new to the table.

Cataphract GL3 god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Cataphract GL3 god roll for PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following are the best perks to have on the Cataphract GL3 Grenade Launcher for Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Quick Launch for Velocity and Handling.

High-velocity rounds for increased velocity on projectiles.

Impulse Amplifier for more speed on the projectile.

Vorpal Weapon for increased damage on Guardians with supers active.

Players are looking at one-shotting most Guardians with any perks on the weapon, so having the projectile speed to the max is important in PvP.