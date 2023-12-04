Destiny 2 Dark Ether Tincture farming guide: All spawns, cheese method, and more

Dark Ether Tincture is a new collectible in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin. Players must acquire these drops from unique loot goblin enemies within the new Dungeon, which will further help progress the "In the Shadow of the Mountain" quest. The enemies in question are called "Thieving Wretch", which are regular-sized Scorn Screeb. The spawn locations of these Screebs can be found in three different places in the Dungeon.

Killing a Screeb in one location will get the next one to spawn in another. However, there is a cheese method for farming the Dark Ether Tincture by keeping the first Screeb alive and restarting the activity. To reset the Screeb's spawning point, the Dungeon must be completed.

Where to find the Dark Ether Tincture in Destiny 2?

As mentioned, Dark Ether Tincture is exclusively found in the Warlord's Ruin Dungeon, specifically from the "Thieving Wretch" Screebs. Here are the locations of the Screeb's spawn and the order in which it can spawn after getting killed:

The first location is near the bridge before the first boss.

The second location is within the maze after the prison escape.

The third location is on the snowy mountain edges after the second boss.

The following are detailed guides on each site, provided you want to farm them while completing the Dungeon.

1) At the bridge before the first boss

Bridge before the first boss in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin. (Image via Bungie)

Following the first jumping puzzle, follow the path and look for the Screeb near the bridge. Attack the Scribe to get the Ethers to spawn. Remember not to kill the Screeb, or it will spawn on the following every time until you complete the Dungeon.

2) After the prison escape

Entrance to maze after prison in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin. (Image via Bungie)

Look for another Screeb within the maze right after the prison encounter. The spawn can be anywhere here, as it is a fairly linear path.

3) On the mountain edges after the chest room

Mountain edges after the chests in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin. (Image via Bungie)

After the second boss, once you climb outside from the room with multiple fake chests, make your way to the edge and take a left. You will see the Screeb trying to escape.

If you do not encounter a single Screeb in your run, complete the Dungeon once and restart. Doing so will reset the spawning order, and you will find the Screeb in the beginning, right before the bridge.

How to cheese the Dark Ether Tincture farm in Destiny 2

More than half of your job is done once you get the "Thieving Wretch" Screeb to spawn on the first bridge. Now, you will need to keep two things in mind:

Not to kill the Screeb here. Die, wipe, and head over again to gather the Ethers.

You can jump off the bridge to wipe and head to the location again via the snowy mountain edges.