Destiny 2 Disruption campaign mission walkthrough in The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2’s The Edge of Fate brings a completely fresh destination that utilizes new gameplay mechanics. As you progress through the campaign missions, you’ll come across the Disruption mission located deep within Vex territory. It requires you to take down three Vex Minotaurs in a small arena while using one of the new game mechanics.

That said, this guide will teach you everything you need to know to complete this mission.

Destiny 2 Disruption mission guide

Disruption mission Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Disruption is a mission available around Step 23 of the campaign when you pick up "The Gorge Strangelet" quest for the fourth Strangelet capsule. This mission is located deep within The Gorge section of Kepler.

If you are around power level 100, this mission should not take more than 15 minutes. Below is a complete guide for this mission, divided into three sections after you start the mission and enter the Paracausal train.

Radiolaria (Vex Milk) room

Take the small path after transforming into a ball (Image via Bungie)

Upon exiting the train, you’ll enter the first section of Disruption, a room filled with Vex and pools of Radiolaria. The enemies do not respawn in the entire section, so it's better to defeat them first, then complete the puzzle. Use the Matterspark to transform into a ball and make your way through the small gap in the adjoining wall.

Drop through the gap to reach the next section (Image via Bungie)

This path will lead you to a room filled with Harpies and Charge Matter Realignment that will grant you Stabilizing Dark Matter. Use the ability to shift the green wall and open a gap towards the next section.

Golden Age Lab

Room with Matterspark (Image via Bungie)

The hole will take you to the Golden Age Lab, where you’ll encounter three immune Vex Minotaurs. You don’t have to fight them yet, so make your way inside the lab and navigate to the other end.

Use the opening beside Matterspark to reach the boss arena (Image via Bungie)

Once you reach the end, you’ll find a room on the first floor of the lab near a Vex barrier. This room contains a Matterspark. Use it to transform into a ball and enter the small tunnel that will take you outside the area near the Rally Banner.

Minotaur boss encounter

Defeat the Cyclops first (Image via Bungie)

The final encounter isn’t too complex, and all three Minotaurs have low health. Upon entering the arena, make your way to the two Vex Cyclops guarding the Charge Matter Realignment. Defeat them along with other enemies to give yourself some breathing room.

Use Stabilizing Dark Matter to expose Vex cubes (Image via Bungie)

Your main goal is to break Vex cubes hidden behind the green walls. Use the Charge Matter Realignment to gain Stabilizing Dark Matter and break all three cubes in the arena. Breaking the cubes will remove the immunity from the Minotaurs.

Defeat one of the bosses after breaking a Vex cube (Image via Bungie)

Once you break a cube, more enemies will spawn, and one of the Minotaur’s shields will go down. If you are on Legendary difficulty, defeat the enemies and the Minotaur before breaking any other Vex cubes. Repeat until you defeat each of the bosses and activate the console to end the mission.

Tips on completing the Disruption mission solo in Destiny 2

Gear for Disruption mission (Image via Bungie)

If you are on Legendary difficulty and playing solo, you’ll want to take two crowd control weapons and one single-target weapon. For small enemies, I used Graviton Lance paired with an Area Denial grenade launcher, and for the boss, it’s better to use one-and-done supers like Thundercrash or Twilight Arsenal.

Apart from the boss arena, there’s no limit on revive, so don’t worry if you die in the first and second sections, the progress won’t reset. However, inside the boss arena, you’ll need to be careful. Use Void and Arc resistance mods on your chest armor to get a better fighting chance.

Lastly, don’t be greedy. Most of the time, you’ll be trying to break multiple Vex cubes at once. You don’t need to do that. Break one, take out the newly spawned enemies, and defeat a Minotaur. Repeat this until you defeat all bosses.

