Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Grandmaster Nightfall: Starting date, rewards, all Strikes, and more

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls are back, alongside a new expansion and season. Players worldwide must grind out their power level with the pinnacle pieces, and increase the overall bonus of the artifact. The starting date for the Grandmaster Nightfall in Episode Echoes is June 25, 2024.

This is regarded as the most challenging PvE content in the game, and it comes with increased rewards too, as Adept weapons from Nightfall and Ascendant Shards can all be farmed from the Grandmaster.

In this article, readers will find the order of each Nightfall Strike's release in Episode Echoes alongside the Grandmaster's difficulty. Typically, the Conqueror title is available for gilding, as well as unlocking for the first time.

Instead of six Strikes, Episode Echoes requires each player to run nine Nightfall Grandmaster Strikes in total to gild a Conqueror seal.

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Grandmaster Nightfall schedule

All Nightfall Strikes for the Conqueror seal in Episode Echoes (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes has nine Nightfall Strikes in total, all consisting of unique modifiers and rewards. Aside from past Strikes, Bungie has put one new mission from The Final Shape expansion.

Here is the list of all Nightfall Strikes in Episode Echoes:

Week 1 (June 25 to July 2): The Glassway

Week 2 (July 2 to 9): Warden of Nothing

Week 3 (July 9 to 16): The Disgraced

Week 4 (July 16 to 23): Fallen SABER

Week 5 (July 23 to 30): Liminality

Week 6 (July 30 to August 6): Exodus Crash

Week 7 (August 6 to 13): PsiOps Battleground Cosmodrome

Week 8 (August 13 to 20): The Insight Terminus

Week 9 (August 20 to 27): The Devil's Lair

After a full rotation is completed with The Devil's Lair, players will see The Glassway return again. However, anyone with the Conqueror seal unlocked will be able to run all Strikes in a single week to gild the seal. This can be done from an additional node beside the primary Grandmaster node in the Vanguard section.

Players can run each Strike only once from this node, with nine Strikes in total for the gilded seal.

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Grandmaster Nightfall rewards

The Scintillation Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Bungie)

All Strikes will have a different weapon tied to their loot pool. While the exact weapon for each Strike will change every week, here is a list of all weapons available this season:

Scintillation Strand Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle

Shadow Price Arc Auto Rifle

Pre Astyanax IV Solar Bow

Undercurrent Arc Wave Framed Grenade Launcher

The Slammer Stasis Vortex Sword

Wild Style double-fire Solar Grenade Launcher

Uzume RR4 Solar Sniper Rifle

Warden's Law Double-burst Kinetic Hand Cannon

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Grandmaster Nightfall this week (August 20 to 27)

Exodus Crash (Image via Bungie)

This week, Exodus Crash is the featured Grandmaster Strike from August 20 to 27. This mission was introduced with the Year 1 Red War campaign, and was slightly altered with Episode Echoes alongside the following modifiers:

Overcharged Heavy Rocket Launcher

Solar Surge and Arc Surge

Arach-NO!, where Fallen Vandals will spawn Arc Web Mines when defeated

Arc Threat for increased incoming Void damage from enemies by 25%

Barrier and Overload Champions

Locked Loadouts

Limited revives, with refundable token after defeating Champion enemies

Extinguish, where the entire fireteam will be sent to Orbit upon wipe

Destiny 2 Grandmaster reward this week (August 20 to 27)

This week, the weapon tied to the Nightfall pool is the Scintillation Linear Fusion Rifle. The Adept version can be picked by completing the entire Nightfall run in Platinum, which translates to "Kill every Champion." Here is a list of all perks available in both the columns of the weapons:

Third column: Rapid Hit, Envious Assassin, Rewind Rounds, Auto-loading Holster, Slice, and Cornered

Rapid Hit, Envious Assassin, Rewind Rounds, Auto-loading Holster, Slice, and Cornered Fourth column: Surrounded, Reservoir Burst, Bait and Switch, Firing Line, Hatchling, and Attrition Orbs

