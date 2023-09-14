Destiny 2 error code baboon: How to fix, possible causes, and more

Encountering a Destiny 2 error code is very common in Bungie's first-person shooter these days. Each error code is paired with a specific type of problem, making it easier for players to identify the issue and troubleshoot it. Troubleshooting usually resolves these issues unless there's a major outage on the server side of things.

The Destiny 2 error code baboon is a common issue that occurs quite frequently in the game. When this error code appears, players are immediately booted out of the game and will have to log in again. But why does this error code occur? And how does one fix it?

Why does the Destiny 2 error code baboon occur?

According to the official Bungie help page, the Destiny 2 error code baboon occurs whenever your network gets disconnected from the game servers. This could be because of multiple reasons that include but are not limited to internet congestion, packet loss, and sudden loss of connectivity.

If you keep encountering this error code, here's what you can do to troubleshoot and potentially identify what's causing the error.

How to fix the Destiny 2 error code baboon

Considering that this is an error that completely depends on your internet connection, you can employ the following fixes:

1) Restart your network devices

Since the Destiny 2 error code baboon is a network-related error, your first order of business should be restarting all your network devices, like modems and routers. More often than not, restarting the device should solve this problem.

2) Switch to a wired connection

If restarting your device doesn't work, you should consider switching to a wired connection. Wireless connections may be convenient, but they're slightly unstable and aren't as strong as wired connections. If you switch to a wired one, there's a high chance that your connection status will improve, and you won't get "baboon-ed" out of the game.

3) Check for apps blocking your internet connection

Although this is a rare situation, certain apps tend to hinder or limit your connection to the internet by consuming most of the bandwidth. If you're continuously getting this error, head to the task manager to see which app is taking up all the bandwidth. You can end the task from the task manager itself to see if the problem goes away.

The solutions listed above should help you fix the Destiny 2 error code baboon. In case the error persists, there's a high chance that something's wrong with your network or the Destiny 2 servers are down.

In case it's the former, consider getting in touch with your ISP. In case of the latter, make your way to the Bungie Help X (formerly Twitter) account. The developer always announces any major outages via posts on the platform.