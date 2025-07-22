Destiny 2 Explore Kepler Fabled mission guide: Secret Strangelet Capsule locations

There are two Secret Strangelet Capsules in Destiny 2 related to the Explore Kepler Fabled Mission. They are not particularly hard to find, but knowing where (and, most importantly, how) to get them will save you time running about. They are related to the The Edge of Fate expansion, so keep in mind that it's a prerequisite for them.
Here's how to go about finding and obtaining both the Secret Strangelet Capsules in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate.
How to find the Secret Strangelet Capsules in Destiny 2
There are two Secret Strangelet Capsules in Destiny 2. One is located in Outer Wastes, Kepler, while the other can be found in Curtilage Divide, Kepler. Here's how to obtain both of them.
Secret Strangelet Capsule in the Outer Wastes, Kepler
To start, you'll have to go to Outer Wastes, Kepler, and look for a Relocator. It will be to the right of the door you need to relocate through. Pick it up, head back to the locked door, use the Relocator, and pass through.
Once inside the room, look for a hole in the floor and drop down. Use Matterspark to traverse the small tunnel and come out on the other side. Next, interact with the terminal to "Enable Connection" and head back to the first room to "Place Rally Banner." Then, "Activate Signal Beacon" and activate the lever behind the terminal to open the door.
Defeat all Fallen that spawn, which includes Mithiks, Captain of Exile, Walker, and other mobs. Once defeated, you'll be able to pick up the Secret Strangelet Capsule and some loot from the adjacent chest.
Secret Strangelet Capsule in the Curtilage Divide, Kepler
To start, go to Curtilage Divide, Kepler. Use the fast-travel point to reach the area, but you will need to do a bit of footwork to get to the objective marker.
Follow the path until you reach the very end of the traversal area and look for a room with yellow structures on the walls. You'll find a Relocator next to them. Pick it up and head to the very end of the room.
Across the chasm, you'll see a door on the far end. This is where you'll have to shoot the Relocator.
After using the Relocator, once you're on the platform, turn left and jump across the gap. Then, turn around and jump atop the structure you used the Relocator on. Your goal will be to get on top of the circular platform and head towards the back of the structure.
Below it, you'll find a door. Go through it to reach the next area.
There's a bit of platforming to do in order to reach the other side. Once you traverse enough, you'll reach a crossroad. Go right, and you'll find another Relocator. Pick it up and head back to where you came from.
Go back to the circular platform and head to the very top of the structure. At the far end of the room, you'll find a device that allows you to "Charge Matter Realignment." Use it and interact with the two pieces that get highlighted. This is similar to the Destiny 2 Dark Academia Quest.
Once you interact (shoot them) with these pieces, they'll create a platform. Use them to get to the very top and reach the suspended scaffolding.
You'll then see a door, through which you'll have to fire the Relocator to get to the other side.
Once you go through it, "Activate System Purge" and head back down to the circular platform to "Place Rally Banner." Once this is done, jump down and "Activate System Purge" again.
The boss "Riksis, Exile Marauder" should spawn on the platform behind you. Defeat it, and you'll be able to pick up the second Secret Strangelet Capsule, alongside some loot.
